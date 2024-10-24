ImmPACT Bio to Present New Preclinical Data on Claudin18.2/TGF-β Bispecific CAR T-Cell Therapy IMPT-601 for Gastric Cancer at the SITC 39th Annual Meeting

IMPT-601 is designed to overcome the suppressive tumor microenvironment by enhancing CAR T- cell infiltration, overcoming T-cell exhaustion, and reducing regulatory T-cell activity

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ImmPACT Bio USA, Inc. (“ImmPACT Bio”), a clinical-stage company developing transformative logic-gate-based chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that it will present new preclinical data about the potential of IMPT-601, a Claudin18.2/transforming growth factor beta (TGF-β) bispecific CAR T-cell therapy for the treatment of gastric cancer. These data were selected for an oral presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 39th Annual Meeting, to be held November 8-10, 2024 in Houston, TX.

IMPT-601 is designed to overcome the suppressive tumor microenvironment by enhancing CAR T-cell infiltration, overcoming T-cell exhaustion, and reducing regulatory T-cell numbers through dual targeting of Claudin 18.2 and TGF-β.

Details for the presentation are as follows:

Therapeutic Potential of IMPT-601, a Claudin18.2/TGF-β Bispecific CAR, Against Gastric Cancer

Abstract Number: 298

Presenter: Melanie L. Munguia, ImmPACT Bio

Session: Oral Abstract Session 2

Date and Time: Saturday, November 9, 2024, 3:25 - 4:45 PM CDT

Location: Exhibit Halls A B George R. Brown Convention Center

Abstracts and additional details can be found at the SITC 39th Annual Meeting website.

About ImmPACT Bio

ImmPACT Bio USA, Inc., is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of cellular therapies that have the potential to bring transformational benefits to patients. The company’s logic-gate-based chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell platforms, licensed from University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Technology Development Group, are specifically designed to address antigen escape, reduce toxicity, overcome immunosuppression in the tumor microenvironment, and improve cell persistence. The company’s technology is based on the work of pioneering scientists, Yvonne Chen, Ph.D., and Antoni Ribas, M.D., Ph.D., both from UCLA. For more information, visit http://www.immpact-bio.com.

