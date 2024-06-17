ImmPACT Bio USA INC

SUBSCRIBE
BioSpace Movers & Shakers: SOTIO, Voyager, Nutcracker and More
Biopharma and life science companies added changes to their leadership teams this week, with Cara Therapeutics, SOTIO Biotech, Agenus, and more filling several C-suite positions.
September 15, 2022
6 min read
Alex Keown
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers: John Maraganore, Larry Alstiel, Brad Margus and More
Biopharma and life sciences organizations strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
April 21, 2022
7 min read
Alex Keown
Biotech Bay
Money on the Move: January 19 – 25
Temps are falling and so is investor cash. Here’s which biotech companies are scooping up the dollars this week.
January 25, 2022
4 min read
Kate Goodwin
Drug Development
ImmPACT Bio Gains $111M, a New Leader and Positive Trial Results
ImmPACT Bio provided an optimistic update on a Phase I clinical study evaluating its CD19-CD20 bi-specific Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy.
January 20, 2022
3 min read
Hayley Shasteen
Drug Development
ImmPACT Bio Awarded $8 Million CIRM Grant for Phase 1b/2 Development of IMPT-514, a CD19/CD20 Bispecific CAR T-Cell Therapy for Refractory Lupus Nephritis and Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
February 28, 2024
6 min read
Business
Accurus Biosciences and ImmPACT Bio Enter into an Exclusive Global License Agreement for a Potentially Best-in-Class CLDN18.2 Antibody
January 16, 2024
1 min read
Business
ImmPACT Bio Recognized in BioSpace’s 2024 Best Places to Work
November 8, 2023
2 min read
Business
ImmPACT Bio Appoints Han Lee, Ph.D., MBA, as President and Chief Financial Officer
October 31, 2023
3 min read
Biotech Beach
ImmPACT Bio to Participate in the 2023 Truist Securities BioPharma Symposium
October 30, 2023
1 min read
Biotech Beach
ImmPACT Bio to Present at the BIO Investor Forum
October 11, 2023
1 min read
FDA
ImmPACT Bio Granted FDA Fast Track Designation for IMPT-514 for the Treatment of Both Active, Refractory Lupus Nephritis and Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
October 10, 2023
4 min read
Biotech Beach
ImmPACT Bio to Present at Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa
October 3, 2023
1 min read
Drug Development
ImmPACT Bio Doses First Patient in Phase 1/2 Trial Evaluating IMPT-314, a Bispecific CD19/CD20 CAR T-cell Therapy for the Treatment of Aggressive B-cell Lymphoma
September 19, 2023
4 min read
Biotech Beach
ImmPACT Bio to Present at Jefferies Cell & Genetic Medicine Summit
September 13, 2023
1 min read
