IGC Pharma Adds Ichor Research as New Site for CALMA Phase 2 Alzheimer’s Trial

IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSE American:IGC) today announced the addition of a new clinical trial site to its ongoing Phase 2 study evaluating IGC-AD1, an investigational drug candidate for treating agitation in Alzheimer's disease. The new site, Ichor Research, located in Syracuse, New York, is led by Principal Investigator Dr. Karl F. Hafner, M.D.

Dr. Hafner brings years of experience in clinical research and patient care, particularly in the field of neurodegenerative conditions. Ichor Research began enrolling eligible participants for the CALMA trial immediately.

The CALMA Phase 2 trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of IGC-AD1 in reducing agitation symptoms in individuals living with Alzheimer's disease. Agitation is one of the most prevalent and distressing behavioral symptoms in Alzheimer's patients, often accelerating disease progression and increasing caregiver burden.

"We are proud to partner with Ichor Research as part of our commitment to expand access to innovative treatment options for patients and caregivers," said Ram Mukunda, CEO of IGC Pharma. "Dr. Hafner, and the team at Ichor bring valuable expertise that will help advance the CALMA trial."

About Ichor Research

Research Central LLC, operating as Ichor Research, is a clinical research organization based in Syracuse, New York, with expertise in clinical trials for Alzheimer's disease. Ichor Research is dedicated to overcoming the unique challenges involved in Alzheimer's disease clinical trials, advancing medical innovation through high-quality, patient-focused clinical trials. Under the leadership of experienced clinical trials experts Lisa Sonneborn and Kristen Stebbins, Ichor collaborates with industry sponsors to evaluate novel treatments across a variety of therapeutic areas. The site is committed to ethical research practices, scientific integrity, and improving outcomes for patients through the development of evidence-based medical therapies.

About IGC Pharma (dba IGC):

IGC Pharma (NYSE American: IGC) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging AI to develop innovative treatments for Alzheimer's and metabolic disorders. Our lead asset, IGC-AD1, is a cannabinoid-based therapy currently in a Phase 2 trial (CALMA) for agitation in Alzheimer's dementia. Our pipeline includes TGR-63, targeting amyloid plaques, and early-stage programs focused on neurodegeneration, tau proteins, and metabolic dysfunctions. We integrate AI to accelerate drug discovery, optimize clinical trials, and enhance patient targeting. With 30 patent filings and a commitment to innovation, IGC Pharma is advancing breakthrough therapies.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based largely on IGC Pharma's expectations and are subject to several risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IGC Pharma's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, the Company's failure or inability to commercialize one or more of the Company's products or technologies, including the products or formulations described in this release, or failure to obtain regulatory approval for the products or formulations, where required, or government regulations affecting AI or the AI algorithms not working as intended or producing accurate predictions; general economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; the FDA's general position regarding cannabis- and hemp-based products; and other factors, many of which are discussed in IGC Pharma's U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings. IGC incorporates by reference its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on June 27, 2025, as if fully incorporated and restated herein. Considering these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained in this release will occur. IGC Pharma, Inc. assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as the result of new information or future events or developments.

