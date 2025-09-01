IDEAYA Biosciences to Present First Median Overall Survival Data from Phase 2 Trial of the Darovasertib / Crizotinib Combination in Metastatic Uveal Melanoma at the 2025 Society for Melanoma Research Congress

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDYA), a leading precision medicine oncology company, today announced that an abstract with data from the company's single-arm, Phase 1/2 trial of darovasertib in combination with crizotinib in first-line metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM) was accepted for an oral presentation at the 2025 Society for Melanoma Research Congress (SMR), taking place on October 25-28 in Amsterdam. The presentation will include data from over 40 patients in the trial, including the first reported median overall survival (OS) data for the combination of darovasertib and crizotinib in mUM. A detailed summary of the data from the abstract will be shared at a later date.

Details of the Presentation are as follows:

Title (Abstract #209): First reported overall survival results from a phase 1/2 study of darovasertib (OptimUM-01) plus crizotinib as first-line treatment for metastatic uveal melanoma

Presenter: Dr. Meredith McKean, MD, MPH; Director, Melanoma and Skin Cancer Research at Sarah Cannon Research Institute

