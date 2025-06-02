IDEAYA Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming June 2025 Investor Relations Events

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA), a precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics, announced its participation in the upcoming investor relations events.

2025 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference



Wednesday, June 4th, 2025 at 8:10 AM ET

Fireside chat with Yujiro S. Hata , President and Chief Executive Officer, hosted by Maury Raycroft , Ph.D. Equity Research Analyst, Biotechnology

Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2025



Monday, June 9th, 2025 at 10:40 AM ET

Fireside chat with Yujiro S. Hata , President and Chief Executive Officer, hosted by Corinne (Jenkins) Johnson , Vice President, Equity Research, Biotechnology

A live audio webcast of the conference events, as permitted by the conference host, will be available under the "Investors/Events" section of the IDEAYA website at https://ir.ideayabio.com/events and/or through the conference host. A replay of the webcasts will be accessible for 30 days following the live event.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA is a precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. IDEAYA's approach integrates capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers with drug discovery to select patient populations most likely to benefit from its targeted therapies. IDEAYA is applying its early research and drug discovery capabilities to synthetic lethality – which represents an emerging class of precision medicine targets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to participation in and/or presentation at certain investor relations events. IDEAYA undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of IDEAYA in general, see IDEAYA's current and future filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 18, 2025.

Investor and Media Contact



IDEAYA Biosciences



Joshua Bleharski



Chief Financial Officer



investor@ideayabio.com

