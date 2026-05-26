IDEAYA Biosciences Announces Participation at the 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA), a precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics, announced its participation in the following events at the 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference.

2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference



Wednesday, June 3rd, 2026 at 7:35 AM ET

Fireside chat with Yujiro S. Hata, President and Chief Executive Officer, hosted by Maury Raycroft, Ph.D. Equity Research Analyst, Biotechnology

AI Panel at the 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference



Thursday, June 4th, 2026 from 8:45 AM ET

Panel discussion featuring Yujiro S. Hata, President and Chief Executive Officer, moderated by Akash Tewari, Global Head of Biopharmaceutical Research

A live audio webcast of the conference events, as permitted by the conference host, will be available under the "Investors/Events" section of the IDEAYA website at https://ir.ideayabio.com/events and/or through the conference host. A replay of the webcasts will be accessible for 30 days following the live event.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA is a precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for cancer. Our approach integrates expertise in small-molecule drug discovery, structural biology and bioinformatics with robust internal capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers to develop tailored, potentially first-in-class targeted therapies aligned to the genetic drivers of disease. We have built a deep pipeline of product candidates focused on synthetic lethality and antibody-drug conjugates, or ADCs, for molecularly defined solid tumor indications. Our mission is to bring forth the next wave of precision oncology therapies that are more selective, more effective, and deeply personalized with the goal of altering the course of disease and improving clinical outcomes for patients with cancer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to participation in and/or presentation at certain investor relations events. IDEAYA undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of IDEAYA in general, see IDEAYA's current and future filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 17, 2026.

Investor and Media Contact



IDEAYA Biosciences



Joshua Bleharski



Chief Financial Officer



investor@ideayabio.com

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SOURCE IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.