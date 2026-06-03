IDEAYA Biosciences Announces Clinical Collaboration with Roche in MTAP-Deleted RAS-Mutant Pancreatic Cancer

IDEAYA entered into a clinical collaboration with Roche to evaluate IDE892, IDEAYA's potential best-in-class Phase 1 MTA-cooperative PRMT5 inhibitor, in combination with RG6505, Roche's Phase 1 pan-RAS inhibitor, in MTAP-deleted, RAS-mutant pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma

IDEAYA will sponsor the clinical trial, and there will be joint IDEAYA and Roche governance to oversee the study

MTAP-deletion is estimated to occur in up to 40% of PDAC

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA), a precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics, announced it has entered into a clinical collaboration with Roche to evaluate the efficacy and safety of IDE892, its investigational, potential best-in-class PRMT5 inhibitor, in combination with Roche's RG6505, a pan-RAS inhibitor, in patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) that carry an MTAP deletion. IDEAYA will sponsor the clinical trial combination study, and Roche will supply RG6505.

"We are pleased to evaluate the clinical combination of IDE892 with RG6505 in MTAP-deleted RAS-mutant PDAC," said Yujiro S. Hata, President and Chief Executive Officer, IDEAYA Biosciences. "This collaboration aligns with our broader clinical strategy to evaluate rational combinations with assets in our MTAP-deletion portfolio, and there remains especially high unmet need in PDAC."

IDE892 was designed to be a potential best-in-class PRMT5 inhibitor and has demonstrated robust monotherapy regressions in MTAP-deleted preclinical models. IDEAYA is evaluating IDE892 in a Phase 1 dose escalation clinical trial in MTAP-deleted solid tumors and plans to initiate Phase 1 combination cohorts, in PDAC with RG6505 as well as in NSCLC and other solid tumors with IDE397, IDEAYA's proprietary MAT2A inhibitor.

MTAP deletion is estimated to occur in up to 40% of PDAC and almost all MTAP-deleted PDAC harbor co-occurring RAS mutations. Combining a PRMT5 inhibitor with a pan-RAS inhibitor may have the potential to drive deeper and more durable responses for MTAP-deleted PDAC patients who currently have no approved targeted treatment options.

Under the clinical collaboration, IDEAYA and Roche each retain all commercial rights to their respective compounds, including as monotherapy and as combination therapies. There will be joint IDEAYA and Roche governance to oversee the clinical combination study. The clinical collaboration also has the ability to evaluate a combination triplet with IDE892, RG6505, and IDE397, IDEAYA's Phase 2 MAT2A inhibitor, upon joint IDEAYA and Roche approval.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA is a precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for cancer. Our approach integrates expertise in small-molecule drug discovery, structural biology and bioinformatics with robust internal capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers to develop tailored, potentially first-in-class targeted therapies aligned to the genetic drivers of disease. We have built a deep pipeline of product candidates focused on synthetic lethality and antibody-drug conjugates, or ADCs, for molecularly defined solid tumor indications. Our mission is to bring forth the next wave of precision oncology therapies that are more selective, more effective, and deeply personalized with the goal of altering the course of disease and improving clinical outcomes for patients with cancer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: the potential therapeutic benefit, safety, and efficacy of IDE892, alone or in combination with RG6505; the planned clinical development, including the initiation, timing, progress, and design of clinical trials evaluating IDE892 in combination with RG6505 and other agents; the potential for IDE892 to be a best-in-class PRMT5 inhibitor; the potential for combination therapies targeting MTAP-deleted and RAS-mutant tumors to drive deeper or more durable responses; the estimated prevalence of MTAP deletions in PDAC; the potential benefits of the clinical collaboration with Roche; and IDEAYA's broader clinical and strategic plans, including the development of its MTAP-deletion portfolio. Such forward-looking statements are based on IDEAYA's current expectations and beliefs and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks related to the success, cost, and timing of IDEAYA's product candidate development activities and clinical trials; the risk that results from preclinical studies or early clinical trials may not be predictive of future clinical results; risks related to the development and regulatory approval of drug candidates; risks related to IDEAYA's dependence on third parties, including Roche, for collaboration activities and clinical supply; risks related to the ability to successfully enroll patients in clinical trials; and risks related to the potential for adverse safety events or lack of efficacy. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by the from these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of the Company in general, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K dated February 17, 2026, and any current and periodic reports filed or furnished with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor and Media Contact

IDEAYA Biosciences



Joshua Bleharski, Ph.D.



Chief Financial Officer



investor@ideayabio.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ideaya-biosciences-announces-clinical-collaboration-with-roche-in-mtap-deleted-ras-mutant-pancreatic-cancer-302789169.html

SOURCE IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.