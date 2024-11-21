SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

I-Mab to Participate at the Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

November 21, 2024 | 
1 min read

The 36th Annual Healthcare Conference will be held in New York, December 3-5, 2024

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB, the “Company”), a U.S.-based global biotech company, exclusively focused on the development of highly differentiated immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that management will present at the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference on December 4, 2024.

Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference Presentation Details

Presentation Time

Wednesday, December 4 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Presenters

Sean Fu, PhD, MBA, Chief Executive Officer

Phillip Dennis, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer

Webcast link

Here

Meetings

One-on-one and small group meetings: December 3 – 4, 2024

Management

Participants

Sean Fu, PhD, MBA, Chief Executive Officer

Joseph Skelton, Chief Financial Officer

Phillip Dennis, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer

Tyler Ehler, Senior Director, Investor Relations

The webcast will also be available under “Event Calendar” on I-Mab’s IR website

at https://ir.i-mabbiopharma.com/

For more information, please contact your Piper Sandler representative.

About I-Mab

I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) is a US-based, global biotech company, exclusively focused on the development of highly differentiated immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. I-Mab has established operations in Rockville, Maryland, and Short Hills, New Jersey. For more information, please visit https://www.i-mabbiopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

For more information, please contact:

Tyler Ehler

Senior Director, Investor Relations

IR@imabbio.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/i-mab-to-participate-at-the-piper-sandler-healthcare-conference-302312202.html

SOURCE I-Mab Biopharma

Maryland Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Human liver protection. Wireframe low poly style. Concept for medical, pharmacology, treatment of the hepatitis. Abstract modern 3d vector illustration on dark blue background.
MASH
Novo, Viking Heat Up MASH Space with Promising Data at AASLD24
November 20, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Madrid, Spain cityscape at Calle de Alcala and Gran Via.
Alzheimer’s
Leqembi, Kisunla and Beyond: The Next Wave of Alzheimer’s at CTAD 2024
November 11, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Photo of Johns Hopkins biomedical engineering students at work against grid background
Partnered
From Theory to Practice: Johns Hopkins Design Team Sets Undergrads Up for Success
November 6, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights
illustration of lymphocytes
CAR T
CAR T and Related Therapies Home In on Autoimmune Disease
November 4, 2024
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Shawna Williams