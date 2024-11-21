I-Mab to Participate at the Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

The 36th Annual Healthcare Conference will be held in New York, December 3-5, 2024
ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB, the “Company”), a U.S.-based global biotech company, exclusively focused on the development of highly differentiated immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that management will present at the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference on December 4, 2024.
Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference Presentation Details
Presentation Time
Wednesday, December 4 at 4:30 p.m. ET
Presenters
Sean Fu, PhD, MBA, Chief Executive Officer
Phillip Dennis, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer
Webcast link
Meetings
One-on-one and small group meetings: December 3 – 4, 2024
Management
Participants
Sean Fu, PhD, MBA, Chief Executive Officer
Joseph Skelton, Chief Financial Officer
Phillip Dennis, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer
Tyler Ehler, Senior Director, Investor Relations
The webcast will also be available under “Event Calendar” on I-Mab’s IR website
at https://ir.i-mabbiopharma.com/
For more information, please contact your Piper Sandler representative.
About I-Mab
I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) is a US-based, global biotech company, exclusively focused on the development of highly differentiated immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. I-Mab has established operations in Rockville, Maryland, and Short Hills, New Jersey. For more information, please visit https://www.i-mabbiopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.
For more information, please contact:
Tyler Ehler
Senior Director, Investor Relations
