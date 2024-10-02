Hyperfine Swoop® Portable MR Imaging® System Utilized in Multicenter SAFE MRI ECMO Study Published in the September 29th Issue of Circulation

The SAFE MRI ECMO study evaluated the use of ultra-low-field portable MR imaging on ICU patients undergoing extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) with an elevated risk of acute brain injury (ABI)

GUILFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hyperfine, Inc. (Nasdaq: HYPR), the groundbreaking health technology company that has redefined brain imaging with the first FDA-cleared portable magnetic resonance (MR) brain imaging system—the Swoop® system—today congratulates investigators at Johns Hopkins Hospital and the University of Texas-Houston on the publication of an exciting study using the Swoop® system for patients on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support.









The study, entitled Clinical Use of Bedside Portable Ultra-Low-Field Brain Magnetic Resonance Imaging in Patients on Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation: Results From the Multicenter SAFE MRI ECMO Study, was published in the September issue of Circulation. The prospective observational study evaluated the safety of using ultra-low-field portable brain MRI on patients in cardiac ICUs undergoing ECMO and investigated the frequency of acute brain injury (ABI).

The use of ECMO has dramatically increased over the past decade but carries an elevated risk of ABI, which substantially increases the risk of mortality. The inability to conduct timely neuroimaging on ECMO patients is a significant barrier to effectively detecting and treating ABI. The study cites, “ultra-low-field portable technology specifically addresses this issue, enabling clinically meaningful, sensitive imaging ... in complex clinical settings, such as intensive care units.”

“We would like to congratulate Dr. Cho and his collaborators on the publication of this exciting data in such a prestigious journal. This study highlights the value of the Swoop® system in clinical situations where conventional MRI is not accessible,” said Dr. Edmond Knopp, Chief Medical Officer at Hyperfine. “The ability to perform safe, bedside MRI neuroimaging with our ultra-low-field portable system provides clinicians with real-time insights into a patient’s acute brain injury state, potentially improving patient outcomes by enabling earlier interventions in high-risk settings. Hyperfine recommends that institutions ensure the safe use of ECMO systems when used within the Swoop® system’s 5 gauss line.”

For more information about the Swoop® Portable MR Imaging® system, please visit hyperfine.io.

About the Swoop® Portable MR Imaging® System

The Swoop® Portable MR Imaging® system is U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared for brain imaging of patients of all ages. It is a portable, ultra-low-field magnetic resonance imaging device for producing images that display the internal structure of the head where full diagnostic examination is not clinically practical. When interpreted by a trained physician, these images provide information that can be useful in determining a diagnosis. The Swoop® system also has CE certification in the European Union and UKCA certification in the United Kingdom. The Swoop® system is commercially available in a select number of international markets.

About Hyperfine, Inc.

Hyperfine, Inc. (Nasdaq: HYPR) is the groundbreaking health technology company that has redefined brain imaging with the Swoop® system—the first FDA-cleared, portable, ultra-low-field, magnetic resonance brain imaging system capable of providing imaging at multiple points of professional care. The mission of Hyperfine, Inc. is to revolutionize patient care globally through transformational, accessible, clinically relevant diagnostic imaging. Founded by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg in a technology-based incubator called 4Catalyzer, Hyperfine, Inc. scientists, engineers, and physicists developed the Swoop® system out of a passion for redefining brain imaging methodology and how clinicians can apply accessible diagnostic imaging to patient care. For more information, visit hyperfine.io.

The Hyperfine logo, Swoop, and Portable MR Imaging are registered trademarks of Hyperfine, Inc.

