Hummingbird Diagnostics Showcases New Data Utilizing Blood-Based Small RNA for Lung Cancer Treatment Monitoring at ESMO Congress 2026

Study demonstrates the ability of small RNA to inform lung cancer treatment strategies

HEIDELBERG, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ESMO2026--Hummingbird Diagnostics GmbH, a pioneer in blood-based small RNA biomarker discovery and assay development, today announced new clinical data demonstrating the ability of small RNA to enable adaptive treatment strategies in lung cancer patients. The results were presented at the ESMO Congress 2026 in Madrid, Spain.

The work involved collaborations with LungenClinic Grosshansdorf, Germany, and University Hospital and Polyclinic F.D. Roosevelt in Banská Bystrica, Slovakia.

The clinical study included patients with locally advanced, non-resectable stage III lung cancer. It investigated the potential to use small RNA for the prediction of survival outcomes. The study included 109 patients, of whom 60 underwent curative-intent chemoradiotherapy, comprising 43 patients with non-small cell lung cancer and 17 with small cell lung cancer. Using a dPCR-based classification approach, patients undergoing chemoradiotherapy were stratified into high- and low-risk groups. This classification was associated with significantly different progression-free and overall survival outcomes. Median progression-free survival was 14 months in the low-risk group versus 7 months in the high-risk group; median overall survival was 32 versus 9 months, respectively.

“Patients with locally advanced stage III lung cancer represent a clinically heterogeneous population, even when treated with curative intent,” said Prof. Martin Reck, Department of Thoracic Oncology, LungenClinic Grosshansdorf, Germany. “The differences in progression-free and overall survival between the risk groups highlight the predictive potential of this blood-based small RNA approach.”

“We aim to translate biologically grounded small RNA information into practical blood-based assays that could complement clinical and radiological assessment and help inform future clinical decision-making,” said Dr. Rastislav Horos, Chief Technology Officer of Hummingbird Diagnostics. “Such an approach could offer a cost-effective additional monitoring opportunity suitable for broader clinical implementation, with the potential to support clinical assessment and future treatment management.”

The biological mechanism underlying the assay reveals new aspects of ribosome function that fuel cancer development. This work was recently presented at the EMBL sponsored symposium, The complex life of RNA on 13-16 October 2026. This symposium brought together leaders in the RNA field.

About Hummingbird Diagnostics

Hummingbird Diagnostics is a molecular diagnostics company focused on developing blood-based tests to enable earlier disease detection and support precision medicine.

For more information, visit www.hummingbird-diagnostics.com.

Disclaimer

Media contact

Kathrin Waurich-Hähnlein

kwaurich@hb-dx.com