Humacyte to Present Efficacy and Safety Results from V007 Phase 3 AV Access Clinical Trial at the 51st Annual Symposium on Vascular and Endovascular Issues, Techniques and Horizons (VEITH)

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humacyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUMA), a clinical-stage biotechnology platform company developing universally implantable, bioengineered human tissue at commercial scale, today announced that it will present Phase 3 results from a clinical study comparing efficacy and safety of Humacyte’s acellular tissue engineered vessel (ATEV™) with autologous AV fistulas in patients with end stage renal disease at the 51st Annual Symposium on Vascular and Endovascular Issues, Techniques and Horizons (VEITH) in New York, NY on November 23, 2024.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Presentation Title: Results of a Phase 3 Study Comparing Efficacy and Safety of Humacyte Tissue-Engineered Vessel with Autologous AV Fistulas in Patients with End Stage Renal Disease

Presenter: Dr. Charles Keith Ozaki, MD, Vascular Surgeon and Director of Vascular Surgery Research at Brigham and Women’s Hospital; John A. Mannick Professor of Surgery at Harvard Medical School

Session Title: Novel Technologies in Hemodialysis Access

Session Date/Time: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 2:15 – 2:22 PM ET

For more information on the 51st Annual Symposium on Vascular and Endovascular Issues, Techniques and Horizons (VEITH), please click here.

The ATEV is an investigational product and has not been approved for sale by the FDA or any other regulatory agency.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUMA) is developing a disruptive biotechnology platform to deliver universally implantable bioengineered human tissues, advanced tissue constructs, and organ systems designed to improve the lives of patients and transform the practice of medicine. The Company develops and manufactures acellular tissues to treat a wide range of diseases, injuries, and chronic conditions. Humacyte’s initial product candidates, a portfolio of ATEVs, are currently in late-stage clinical trials targeting multiple vascular applications, including vascular trauma repair, arteriovenous (AV) access for hemodialysis, and peripheral artery disease. A Biologics License Application for the ATEV in the vascular trauma indication is currently under review by the FDA and was granted Priority Review. Preclinical development is also underway in coronary artery bypass grafts, pediatric heart surgery, treatment of type 1 diabetes, and multiple novel cell and tissue applications. Humacyte’s 6mm ATEV for AV access in hemodialysis was the first product candidate to receive the FDA’s Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation and has also received FDA Fast Track designation. Humacyte’s 6mm ATEV for urgent arterial repair following extremity vascular trauma and for advanced PAD also have received an RMAT designations. The ATEV received priority designation for the treatment of vascular trauma by the U.S. Secretary of Defense. The ATEV is an investigational product and has not been approved for sale by the Food and Drug Administration or any international regulatory agency.

