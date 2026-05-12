Hokkaido University Leverages BostonGene’s AI-powered Platform to Advance Precision Oncology

Partnership leverages integrated molecular and immune data to drive personalized cancer therapies

TOKYO & WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BostonGene, developer of the leading AI foundation model for tumor and immune biology, today announced the expanded strategic research collaboration with Hokkaido University. This multi-year initiative is designed to produce actionable, high-quality, clinically relevant data that support the development of precision therapies and ultimately improve outcomes for cancer patients in Japan.

In collaboration with Hokkaido University, BostonGene will conduct next-generation sequencing and perform integrated analysis of DNA, RNA and immune system profiling using its proprietary AI-powered platform to analyze genomic and immune profiles from tumor samples across more than 20 cancer types. These analyses will help identify patient-specific disease drivers, profile underlying immune signatures, and guide optimal therapeutic decision-making.

“BostonGene’s AI-powered platform gives us the advanced analytics needed to turn clinical data into actionable insights,” said Dr. Ichiro Kinoshita, Principal Investigator and Professor at the Division of Clinical Cancer Genomics/Department of Medical Oncology at Hokkaido University, and Dr. Yutaka Hatanaka, Associate Professor at the Center for Development of Advanced Diagnostics (C-DAD), Institute of Health Science Innovation for Medical Care, Hokkaido University Hospital. “By contributing our scientific expertise and patient samples, we’re driving a more personalized, effective approach to oncology for Japanese patients.

“This partnership exemplifies how BostonGene’s AI-driven insights translate complex patient data into meaningful advances in drug development and clinical care, while reinforcing our commitment to advancing translational oncology in Japan, where there is significant and urgent clinical need,” said Yukimasa Shiotsu, President and Representative Director of BostonGene Japan.

About BostonGene Corporation

BostonGene powers an AI foundation model of tumor and immune biology to deliver disease-level insights and enable precision decision-making across oncology and immune-mediated diseases, spanning drug development and clinical care. By integrating multimodal data, including genomic, transcriptomic, immune, and clinical signals, BostonGene generates biologically grounded intelligence to optimize patient selection, trial design, and therapeutic strategy. This creates a scalable AI decision layer that improves development outcomes and clinical management. BostonGene partners with leading biopharmaceutical organizations and academic institutions to accelerate the delivery of precision therapies while continuously expanding its capabilities across new diseases and complex biological systems. For more information, visit www.BostonGene.com.

About BostonGene Japan

BostonGene Japan Inc., a Tokyo-based joint venture formed by BostonGene, NEC Corporation and Japan Industrial Partners aims to advance personalized medicine and dramatically improve patient outcomes. The company leverages BostonGene’s AI-powered multiomics platform to accelerate drug development and personalize cancer therapies for each patient.

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BostonGene

Erin Keleher

+1-617-283-2285

Erin.Keleher@BostonGene.com