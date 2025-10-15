HLS Therapeutics and Amarin Collaborate on Presenting REDUCE-IT® and EPA Mechanistic Data at the Canadian Cardiovascular Congress

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - HLS Therapeutics Inc. ("HLS" or the "Company") (TSX: HLS), a pharmaceutical company focusing on addressing unmet needs in the treatment of psychiatric disorders and cardiovascular disease, in collaboration with its partner, Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) announce the presentation of scientific data at the upcoming Canadian Cardiovascular Congress ("CCC") in Quebec City, from October 23 to 26, 2025. These presentations reflect the continued commitment of HLS and Amarin to advancing the broader therapeutic potential of Icosapent Ethyl ("IPE") and Eicosapentaenoic Acid ("EPA"), further highlighting their dedication to improving cardiovascular care for appropriate at-risk patients.

Data to be presented at CCC 2025 highlights the clinical value of IPE for cardiometabolic conditions as well as the further attempts to explore the mechanistic effects of EPA on atherogenic lipoproteins and in endothelial cells during inflammation when combined with a GLP-1 receptor agonist.

Featured abstracts to be presented by international academic collaborators at CCC 2025 include:

Poster Presentation

ENCORE: Icosapent Ethyl Reduces CVD Risk in Cardiovascular-Kidney-Metabolic Syndrome: REDUCE-IT CKM



Michael Miller, Deepak L. Bhatt, Eliot A. Brinton, Terry A. Jacobson, Ph. Gabriel Steg, Steven B. Ketchum, Jean-Claude Tardif, Christie M. Ballantyne



- Available October 24, 5:30pm ET



- Board 68









High Glucose Enhanced Lipoprotein(a) [Lp(a)] Oxidation in a Manner Inhibited by Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) In Vitro



Samuel C.R. Sherratt, Ph.D., Peter Libby, M.D., Deepak L. Bhatt, M.D., M.P.H., R. Preston Mason, Ph.D.



- Supported by HLS



- Available October 24, 5:30pm ET



- Board 75









Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) and a GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Caused Synergistic Changes in Protein Expression and Mediators of Endothelial Endoplasmic Reticulum Function During Inflammation



Samuel C.R. Sherratt, Ph.D., Peter Libby, M.D., Deepak L. Bhatt, M.D., M.P.H., R. Preston Mason, Ph.D.



- Supported by HLS



- Available October 24, 5:30pm ET



- Board 68

Oral Presentation





ENCORE: Effects of Icosapent Ethyl on Risk and Duration of Hospitalizations and Death in REDUCE-IT



Michael Szarek, Deepak L. Bhatt, Michael Miller, Eliot A. Brinton, Jean-Claude Tardif, Christie M. Ballantyne, Steven B. Ketchum, Mandeep R. Mehra, Ph. Gabriel Steg



- Available October 24, 6:00pm ET



- Theatre 1

ABOUT HLS THERAPEUTICS INC.



Formed in 2015, HLS is a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition and commercialization of late-stage development, commercial stage promoted and established branded pharmaceutical products in the North American markets. HLS's focus is on products targeting the central nervous system and cardiovascular therapeutic areas. HLS's management team is composed of seasoned pharmaceutical executives with a strong track record of success in these therapeutic areas and at managing products in each of these lifecycle stages. For more information visit: www.hlstherapeutics.com

ABOUT VASCEPA (ICOSAPENT ETHYL) CAPSULES



VASCEPA capsules are the first-and-only prescription treatment comprised solely of the active ingredient, icosapent ethyl (IPE), a unique form of eicosapentaenoic acid. VASCEPA was approved by Health Canada and added to Health Canada's Register of Innovative Drugs and benefits from data protection for a term of eight years, as well as being the subject of multiple issued and pending patents based on its unique clinical profile. HLS in-licensed the exclusive rights to VASCEPA for the Canadian market from Amarin.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION



This release includes forward-looking statements regarding HLS and its business. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of HLS's management. In some cases the forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements, including, among others, statements with respect to HLS's pursuit of additional product and pipeline opportunities in certain therapeutic markets, statements regarding growth opportunities and expectations regarding financial performance. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting HLS, including risks relating to the specialty pharmaceutical industry, risks related to the regulatory approval process, economic factors and many other factors beyond the control of HLS. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause HLS's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statement or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. A discussion of the material risks and assumptions associated with this release can be found in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 12, 2025, and Management's Discussion and Analysis dated August 13, 2025, both of which have been filed on SEDAR+ and can be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and HLS undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

