HHS, CDC Announce First Pharmacist Appointment to ACIP: Hillary F. Blackburn Named Voting Member

WASHINGTON, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed the appointment of Hillary F. Blackburn, PharmD, MBA, of Franklin, Tennessee, as a voting member of the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).

Together, the American Pharmacists Association (APhA), the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy (AMCP), and the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) recommended the addition of a pharmacy professional to ACIP, whose recommendations are linked to insurance coverage and pharmacist authority to administer vaccines in many states.

About Hillary F. Blackburn, PharmD, MBA



Blackburn has dedicated a significant portion of her career to addressing chronic disease prevention, with a strong focus on initiatives that expand access to care and promote healthier lifestyles. She has served with organizations such as Dispensary of Hope and Ascension, authored research on chronic disease outcomes, and advanced national health initiatives. Her leadership and experience underscore her commitment to evidence-based public health policy and balanced, inclusive dialogue on vaccine safety and effectiveness. She also brings her personal perspective as a pharmacist and mother to the role.

"I am deeply honored to serve on ACIP and to contribute to this important work," said Blackburn. "As both a pharmacist and a mom, I look forward to ensuring that decisions are guided by the best evidence, while also reflecting the perspectives of the patients and families we serve. Pharmacists provide the majority of immunizations across the country, and I'm excited to help bring that experience to the table as ACIP works to protect and strengthen the health of the American people."

About APhA



APhA is the only organization advancing the entire pharmacy profession. APhA leads the pharmacy profession by supporting pharmacists, student pharmacists, and pharmacy technicians in their role optimizing medication use and patient health outcomes and ensuring patients have access to pharmacists' care. We do this through our strong and effective advocacy, top notch education, practice tools, and resources, dissemination of evidence, and opportunities for members to engage and learn from each other. APhA is the pharmacy voice at the table in developing national guidelines, policies, and best practices that advance the profession and patient care. For more information, visit pharmacist.com.

About AMCP



AMCP is the professional association leading the way to help patients get the medications they need at a cost they can afford. AMCP's diverse membership of pharmacists, physicians, nurses, biopharmaceutical professionals, and other stakeholders leverage their specialized expertise in clinical evidence and economics to optimize medication benefit design and population health management and help patients access cost-effective and safe medications and other drug therapies. AMCP members improve the lives of nearly 300 million Americans served by private and public health plans, pharmacy benefit management firms, and emerging care models.

About ASHP



ASHP is the largest association of pharmacy professionals in the United States, representing 60,000 pharmacists, student pharmacists, and pharmacy technicians in all patient care settings, including hospitals, ambulatory clinics, and health-system community pharmacies. For over 80 years, ASHP has championed innovation in pharmacy practice, advanced education, and professional development, and served as a steadfast advocate for members and patients. In addition, ASHP is the accrediting body for pharmacy residency and technician training programs and provides comprehensive resources to support pharmacy professionals through every stage of their careers. For more information, visit ashp.org and ASHP's consumer website, SafeMedication.com. Learn more about ASHP's public awareness campaign at yourpharmacist.org.

