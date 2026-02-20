Henriette Mersebach to step down as ALK’s head of R&D

ALK (ALKB:DC / Nasdaq Copenhagen: ALK B) today announced that Henriette Mersebach will step down as Executive Vice President, Research and Development, and as a member of the Board of Management, effective 23 February 2026. It has also been agreed that she will support the transition and assist with handover as needed.

By mutual agreement, the CEO, Board of Directors and Henriette Mersebach have decided that it is the right time to appoint a new head of R&D with a different profile to advance ALK’s innovation efforts under the Allergy+ strategy. The aim of these efforts is to balance core‑business growth with expansion into adjacent allergy therapy areas via the internal pipeline, partnerships, and business development & licensing.

All ongoing clinical development programmes will continue unchanged.

Peter Halling, President & CEO, said: “On behalf of the Board of Directors and ALK, I would like to thank Henriette for her contributions over the past three years. She and her team secured important regulatory approvals, including for our paediatric treatments, and advanced our peanut allergy programme, among other achievements. We are progressing according to plan against the short‑term targets set out in our Allergy+ strategy, as detailed in today’s annual report. As we enter the next phase, we believe appointing a new leader with a different profile is the right step to drive our ambitious innovation strategy.”

ALK has initiated a search for a new head of R&D. Furthermore, ALK has appointed Henrik Jacobi – ALK’s former Head of R&D – as special advisor to the CEO and Executive Leadership Team. Henrik will assist with further evolving ALK’s innovation model and other scientific projects.

