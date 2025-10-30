Hemostemix’s Boots on the Ground in Florida October Update

Dedicated Sales and Outreach TeamLed by Chief Commercial Officer Croom Lawrence, Hemostemix deployed its Florida-focused field team that has met with dozens of vascular surgeons, and podiatrists, in Miami, Tampa, Orlando, Jacksonville, Naples, Boca Raton since August. These sessions focus on SB 1768 education, patient screening, and referral workflows, resulting in several emerging clinic partnerships. Physician Training ProgramsA dedicated SB 1768 curriculum trains physicians on ACP-01's protocols for pain and wound outcomes, patient-consent standards, and monitoring of patients as if they are in an open label phase 1 clinical trial. The in-person discussions emphasize scope adherence, documentation, legal and ethical transparency. Compassionate-Use Access ExpansionUnder SB 1768's pain/wound provisions, Hemostemix has streamlined access for Rutherford 4-5 CLTI patients with intractable pain and wounds, while fielding interest for its Basket clinical trial now under IRB review. Collaborative Network BuildingHemostemix is establishing formal ties with Florida's vascular surgeons to coordinate success-story documentation, adverse-event reporting, and compliance tracking per SB 1768. Patient and Community EducationSB 1768-information materials are now being developed for patients exploring regenerative options. The educational content highlights ACP-01's track record in pain relief and wound healing for CLTI.

Ongoing grand rounds presentations.

Outreach via social media to patients who suffer in pain with CLTI.

Clinical liaisons coordinating patient eligibility and regulatory documentation.

Ongoing webinars and in-person sessions for physician engagement and patient education.

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2025) -(TSXV: HEM) (OTCQB: HMTXF) (FSE: 2VF0), the leading autologous (patient's own) stem cell therapy company offering VesCell™ (ACP-01) to no-option individuals suffering from pain related to angina, peripheral arterial disease, chronic limb threatening ischemia, ischemic cardiomyopathy, non-ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy, congestive heart failure, and total body ischemia, today announced major progress in Florida as it builds upon the success of its weekly webinar series, which since August has drawn strong interest from vascular surgeons statewide. These efforts mark the next phase of the Company's "Boots on the Ground" initiative, accelerating patient access to ACP-01, Hemostemix's autologous angiogenic-cell-precursor therapy for chronic limb-threatening ischemia (CLTI), pain relief, and wound healing, under Florida Senate Bill 1768 (SB 1768).SB 1768, enacted this year, establishes one of the most forward-looking regenerative-medicine frameworks in the United States. It empowers licensed Florida physicians to deliver unapproved stem-cell-based therapies specifically for pain management and wound care, provided safety, consent, and ethical safeguards are met. For no-option CLTI patients-those suffering severe ischemic pain and non-healing wounds at risk of amputation-this statute provides a pathway to receive potentially limb-saving therapies such as ACP-01.Hemostemix's approach centers on physician enablement and statutory compliance, including licensure verification, disclosure of expected outcomes, adverse-event reporting, and integration with ongoing clinical protocols."SB 1768 beacons compassionate innovation, tackling pain and wounds in CLTI and similar conditions," said Thomas Smeenk, CEO of Hemostemix. "Pain defines ACP-01's indications-from heart failure, angina, and cardiomyopathy to wound care and CLTI-while cognition defines our dementia work. Our Florida expansion ensures physicians can provide ACP-01 safely, effectively, and ethically under state law, transforming lives while upholding regulatory integrity."As part of its educational leadership in regenerative medicine, Hemostemix will headline a Grand Rounds presentation at the University of Florida in Gainesville on November 12, 2025, led by Dr. Fraser Henderson Sr., Neurosurgeon.The University of Florida, Gainesville - a principal investigator site in Hemostemix's FDA-authorized randomized phase II clinical trial - played a key role in evaluating ACP-01 for the treatment of critical limb ischemia. This upcoming session will review Hemostemix's Phase I and II clinical trial results across CLTI, ischemic and dilated cardiomyopathy, and angina. The event underscores the Company's commitment to physician education, ethical integration of ACP-01 under SB 1768, and collaboration with Florida's medical community.With, Hemostemix's Florida operations will include:Hemostemix is an autologous stem cell therapy platform company, founded in 2003. A winner of the World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer Award, the Company has developed, patented, is scaling and selling autologous (patient's own) blood-based stem cell therapy, VesCell™ (ACP-01). Hemostemix has completed seven clinical studies of 318 subjects and published its results in eleven peer reviewed publications. ACP-01 is safe, clinically relevant and statistically significant as a treatment for, and. Hemostemix completed its Phase II clinical trial for chronic limb threatening ischemia and published its results in the. As compared to a five year mortality rate of 50% in the CLTI patient population,reported to the 41st meeting of vascular surgeons: 0% mortality, cessation of pain, wound healing in 83% of patients followed for up to 4.5 years, as a midpoint result. For more information, please visit In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information in relation to the treatment of CLTI in Florida and the completion of the treatment of pain related to angina, peripheral arterial disease, chronic limb threatening ischemia, ischemic cardiomyopathy, non-ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy, congestive heart failure, and total body ischemia with Angiogenic Cell Precursors (ACP-01) in furtherance of sales of VesCell™ (ACP-01), and the commercialization of ACP-01 via the sale of compassionate treatments under Florida SB 1768. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. This forward-looking information reflects Hemostemix's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Hemostemix and on assumptions Hemostemix believes are reasonable. 