SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC - FLT3 Assay Ready for Phase I Trials at MD Anderson

September 9, 2024 | 
4 min read

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2024 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical group focused on developing treatments for cancers and viral diseases, is pleased to announce the successful completion of the development of a clinical-grade assay (“Assay”) designed to assess FLT3 protein expression in acute myeloid leukemia (“AML”) cells.

Assessing FLT3 protein expression in AML cells is crucial for the accurate identification and recruitment of patients for the imminent Phase I clinical trials of the Company’s HEMO-CAR-T product candidate. The trials are expected to commence shortly at MD Anderson Cancer Center (“MD Anderson”), one of the world’s most respected centers devoted exclusively to cancer patient care, research, education and prevention. The Phase I clinical trials are planned to expand to the University of Pennsylvania Medical Center thereafter.

Dr Vladislav Sandler, CEO and Co-Founder of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals, commented:

“The completion of our FLT3 assay marks a critical milestone in advancing our HEMO-CAR-T product candidate into clinical trials. This Assay will ensure we can accurately identify and recruit the right patients for the trials, bringing us one step closer to providing a potentially life-saving treatment for those battling AML. We are excited to begin our Phase I trials imminently at MD Anderson Cancer Center, a leading institution in cancer care, and look forward to expanding our efforts to the University of Pennsylvania Medical Center.”

Enquiries:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

https://hemogenyx.com

Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder

headquarters@hemogenyx.com

Peter Redmond, Director

peter.redmond@hemogenyx.com

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Adam Cowl

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930

Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey, Charles Goodfellow

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is a publicly traded company (LSE: HEMO) headquartered in London, with its US operating subsidiaries, Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals LLC and Immugenyx LLC, located in New York City at its state-of-the-art research facility.

The Company is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical group developing new medicines and treatments for life-threatening diseases. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is developing several distinct and complementary product candidates, as well as a platform technology that it uses as an engine for novel product development.

About AML

AML, the most common type of acute leukemia in adults, has poor survival rates (a five-year survival rate of less than 30% in adults) and is currently treated using chemotherapy, rather than the potentially more benign and effective form of therapy being developed by Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals. The successful development of the new therapy for AML would have a major impact on treatment and survival rates for the disease.

About ALL

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) is a cancer of the blood and bone marrow that primarily affects children, although it can also occur in adults. Unlike Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), ALL is characterized by the rapid proliferation of immature lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell. ALL is the most common childhood cancer, representing approximately 25% of cancer diagnoses in children. It progresses quickly and requires prompt treatment. While the overall prognosis for ALL is generally more favorable than AML, certain subtypes remain challenging to treat. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is developing innovative treatments specifically targeting a subset of ALL that has proven particularly difficult to treat, especially in children. The Company’s R&D focuses on addressing the limitations of current therapies and improving outcomes for patients with these hard-to-treat forms of ALL.

About MD Anderson

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center is one of the world’s most respected centers devoted exclusively to cancer patient care, research, education and prevention. The mission of the MD Anderson is to eliminate cancer in Texas, the USA, and the world through outstanding programs that integrate patient care, research and prevention, and through education for undergraduate and graduate students, trainees, professionals, employees and the public.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC

View the original press release on accesswire.com

Europe Phase I Data Cancer
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
GSK's headquarters in West London
Immunology and inflammation
GSK Builds Nucala’s COPD Case With Phase III Win
September 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
3D illustration of tow GLP-1 therapy autoinjectors
GLP-1
UK’s MHRA Finds No Risk of Suicidal Ideation, Self-Harm With GLP-1 Drugs
September 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Novartis' logo outside its building in S
Manufacturing
Novartis Starts Construction on Two US Sites to Bolster Radioligand Therapy Manufacturing
September 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Business growth concept. Vector of a business man hand with pot watering profitable money tree
Business
ArsenalBio Snags Mega $325M Series C Round With Backing from Nvidia, Regeneron
September 4, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong