Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC - FLT3 Assay Ready for Phase I Trials at MD Anderson

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical group focused on developing treatments for cancers and viral diseases, is pleased to announce the successful completion of the development of a clinical-grade assay (“Assay”) designed to assess FLT3 protein expression in acute myeloid leukemia (“AML”) cells.

Assessing FLT3 protein expression in AML cells is crucial for the accurate identification and recruitment of patients for the imminent Phase I clinical trials of the Company’s HEMO-CAR-T product candidate. The trials are expected to commence shortly at MD Anderson Cancer Center (“MD Anderson”), one of the world’s most respected centers devoted exclusively to cancer patient care, research, education and prevention. The Phase I clinical trials are planned to expand to the University of Pennsylvania Medical Center thereafter.

Dr Vladislav Sandler, CEO and Co-Founder of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals, commented:

“The completion of our FLT3 assay marks a critical milestone in advancing our HEMO-CAR-T product candidate into clinical trials. This Assay will ensure we can accurately identify and recruit the right patients for the trials, bringing us one step closer to providing a potentially life-saving treatment for those battling AML. We are excited to begin our Phase I trials imminently at MD Anderson Cancer Center, a leading institution in cancer care, and look forward to expanding our efforts to the University of Pennsylvania Medical Center.”

Enquiries:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc https://hemogenyx.com Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder headquarters@hemogenyx.com Peter Redmond, Director peter.redmond@hemogenyx.com SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470 Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Adam Cowl Peterhouse Capital Limited Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930 Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey, Charles Goodfellow

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is a publicly traded company (LSE: HEMO) headquartered in London, with its US operating subsidiaries, Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals LLC and Immugenyx LLC, located in New York City at its state-of-the-art research facility.

The Company is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical group developing new medicines and treatments for life-threatening diseases. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is developing several distinct and complementary product candidates, as well as a platform technology that it uses as an engine for novel product development.

About AML

AML, the most common type of acute leukemia in adults, has poor survival rates (a five-year survival rate of less than 30% in adults) and is currently treated using chemotherapy, rather than the potentially more benign and effective form of therapy being developed by Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals. The successful development of the new therapy for AML would have a major impact on treatment and survival rates for the disease.

About ALL

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) is a cancer of the blood and bone marrow that primarily affects children, although it can also occur in adults. Unlike Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), ALL is characterized by the rapid proliferation of immature lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell. ALL is the most common childhood cancer, representing approximately 25% of cancer diagnoses in children. It progresses quickly and requires prompt treatment. While the overall prognosis for ALL is generally more favorable than AML, certain subtypes remain challenging to treat. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is developing innovative treatments specifically targeting a subset of ALL that has proven particularly difficult to treat, especially in children. The Company’s R&D focuses on addressing the limitations of current therapies and improving outcomes for patients with these hard-to-treat forms of ALL.

About MD Anderson

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center is one of the world’s most respected centers devoted exclusively to cancer patient care, research, education and prevention. The mission of the MD Anderson is to eliminate cancer in Texas, the USA, and the world through outstanding programs that integrate patient care, research and prevention, and through education for undergraduate and graduate students, trainees, professionals, employees and the public.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC

View the original press release on accesswire.com