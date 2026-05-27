Hemab Therapeutics to Participate in the 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hemab Therapeutics (Nasdaq: COAG), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies that reimagine the treatment of blood coagulation disorders to sustain life and human resilience, today announced that members of the Hemab Therapeutics management team will present and host investor meetings at the 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference.

2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat: Thursday, June 4, 2026 at 9:20 AM ET

Location: New York, NY

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available for replay under “Events & Presentations” section in the Investors section of Hemab Therapeutics’ website at hemab.com.

About Hemab Therapeutics

Hemab Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies that reimagine the treatment of blood coagulation disorders to sustain life and human resilience. Hemab’s mission is to discover, develop, and commercialize innovative therapies for the millions of patients worldwide suffering from serious bleeding and thrombotic diseases. Hemab is building a franchise of innovative therapeutics designed to address critical gaps in the treatment of coagulation disorders, including sutacimig (HMB-001), a bispecific antibody in clinical development for the prophylactic treatment of Glanzmann thrombasthenia and Factor VII deficiency, and HMB-002, a monovalent antibody in clinical development for the prophylactic treatment of Von Willebrand Disease.

Learn more at hemab.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and X.

Media:

Deerfield

Peg Rusconi

peg.rusconi@deerfieldgroup.com

Investors:

Hemab Therapeutics

Mads Behrndt

investors@hemab.com