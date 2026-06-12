SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Heartseed, World’s First Clinical Trial of Catheter Administration of iPSC-Derived Cardiomyocyte Spheroids: First Patient Dosed

June 12, 2026 | 
2 min read

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Heartseed--Heartseed (Heartseed Inc.), a Tokyo-based biotechnology company, today announced the successful dosing of the first patient in its domestic Phase I/II EMERALD study of HS-005, allogeneic iPS cell-derived cardiomyocyte spheroids administered via catheter, targeting severe heart failure caused by ischemic heart disease or dilated cardiomyopathy.





This study marks the world's first clinical trial to administer iPS cell-derived cardiomyocyte spheroids using a catheter. The administration to the first patient suffering from dilated cardiomyopathy was successfully completed at Shinshu University Hospital in late March 2026. The patient's postoperative course has been generally uneventful, and the patient has already been discharged. Furthermore, the independent Safety Monitoring Committee evaluated the 4-week data and approved the study to continue in dilated cardiomyopathy cohort.

"Catheter administration enables the minimally invasive delivery of cardiomyocytes", said Keiichi Fukuda, CEO of Heartseed. "The inclusion of patients with dilated cardiomyopathy as a new target is a highly significant milestone in our goal to save more patients with severe heart failure.”

About HS-005 and EMERALD Study

While Heartseed's lead pipeline, HS-001 requires open-heart surgery, HS-005 enables next-gen, minimally invasive cardiac regenerative medicine by endocardial catheter delivery. The administered cardiomyocytes are expected to engraft into the patient's myocardium, improving cardiac contractility by remuscularization and promoting neovascularization. The EMERALD study aims at treating severe heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) caused by ischemic heart disease or dilated cardiomyopathy. The study plans to enroll 7 patients in each cohort, for a total of 14 patients to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the therapy.

About Heart Failure

Heart failure is a chronic, progressive condition in which the heart muscle is unable to pump enough blood to meet the body’s needs. It affects more than 65 million people globally. Aside from heart transplantation, there are no radical treatment options, creating a strong demand for innovative therapies.

About Heartseed

Heartseed Inc. was founded in 2015 to realize cardiac remuscularization therapy, and it was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth Market in July 2024 (Stock Code: 219A). Heartseed has proprietary technologies throughout the entire manufacturing process of the cardiomyocyte cell product, including iPSC production, purification, and cell delivery.
For more information, visit heartseed.jp, LinkedIn and YouTube.

For details: https://heartseed.jp/en/news.html


Contacts

Akira Masuda, Head of Strategic Finance and IR Dept., Heartseed Inc.
Email: ir@heartseed.jp

Phase 2 Phase 1 Japan Patient recruitment Pipeline Data
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Different types of glue on light blue background, flat lay.
Deals
Novartis tightens bond with Orionis in up to $1.4B molecular glue deal
June 11, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Big fish with a dollar badge wants to eat small fish
Mergers & acquisitions
GSK pays $10.6B for cancer biotech Nuvalent in industry’s second-biggest buy of the year
June 9, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Business negotiation, deal making or acquisition, merger vector concept. Two men shaking hands. Minimal design. Eps10 illustration
Deals
Travere beefs up rare kidney disease portfolio with up to $1.1B China deal
June 3, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Hand pointing upward with growth arrow. Business success and positive progress.
CAR-T
Legend soars on ‘best-in-class,’ ‘best-in-disease’ in vivo CAR T in early lymphoma study
June 3, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac