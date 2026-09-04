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Press Releases

Gossamer Bio to Present at Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2026

September 4, 2026 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$GOSS--Gossamer Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOSS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD), today announced that the Company will present at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference to take place on September 9-11, 2026.



Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Date / Time: September 9th, at 10:55 AM ET
Format: Presentation & 1x1’s
Location: NYC, NY
Webcast Link: Here

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease. Its goal is to be an industry leader in, and to enhance the lives of patients living with pulmonary hypertension.


Contacts

For Investors and Media
Bryan Giraudo, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer
Gossamer Bio Investor Relations
ir@gossamerbio.com

Southern California Events Healthcare
Gossamer Bio
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