Glooko Secures $100 Million Series F Financing and Appoints Mike Alvarez as Chief Executive Officer

Expert health tech leader brings extensive experience in connected care, life sciences and chronic condition management to drive global growth









PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Glooko, Inc., a global integrated digital health company connecting patients, providers, biopharma and medical device partners, today announced that it has secured a $100 million Series F financing. The Company’s Board of Directors also announced the appointment of Mike Alvarez as Chief Executive Officer.

The financing round, led by Georgian, with investments from Health Catalyst Capital, Canaan and other investors and business partners, will support Glooko’s continued growth and product expansion in expert data insights, device integrations, clinical research and chronic condition support for healthcare providers around the world. This funding, coupled with the appointment of Mr. Alvarez as CEO, will allow Glooko to accelerate global product expansion of its cutting-edge digital healthcare platform and life sciences work, which empowers people with diabetes to better manage their condition and strengthen the engagement with and care from their healthcare team.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are delighted to welcome Mike Alvarez as the new leader of Glooko,” said Simon Chong, Co-Founder at Georgian and Chairman of the Board of Directors for Glooko. “Today, more than 537 million adults worldwide are diagnosed with diabetes, and the numbers are projected to grow every year. The need for timely, comprehensive and integrated support for healthcare practitioners is critical. Mike brings significant industry expertise, proven leadership and commercial success across chronic condition management and population health, as well as experience with advanced data management technologies. We believe Mike is the right leader at a key inflection point for Glooko and look forward to working with him.”

Mr. Alvarez brings more than two decades of leadership experience with multinational companies in medical devices and biotechnology. Most recently, Mr. Alvarez served as Chief Executive Officer of Qardio, a leader in remote patient monitoring and technology solutions for chronic disease management. Prior to Qardio, Mr. Alvarez held leadership positions at Medtronic, St. Jude Medical (acquired by Abbott), and Sanofi.

“The healthcare industry is currently navigating significant challenges related to data burden and clinical workflows, particularly for physicians working with patients to manage chronic conditions,” said Mr. Alvarez. “By unifying data from multiple devices onto one standardized platform, we can simplify decision-making and empower providers to translate vast amounts of data into meaningful insights. This enables timely interventions and helps create new clinical care pathways that can enhance patient outcomes. I am thrilled to join Glooko at this pivotal moment in its journey. I look forward to continued commercial acceleration as we leverage real-world data to transform chronic condition management and improve enrollment and management in clinical trials through diverse and inclusive populations.”

About Glooko

Glooko improves health outcomes of people with chronic conditions through its personalized, intelligent, connected care and life sciences platform. Our proven technologies make lives better by revolutionizing the connection between patients and providers, driving patient engagement and adherence via digital therapeutics, and accelerating the speed of clinical trials. More than 4.4 million people around the world with diabetes have used the Glooko platform. For more information, please visit our website.

About Georgian

Georgian invests in high-growth B2B software companies and builds software to help those companies scale faster through our AI Lab. We seek to identify and accelerate leading growth-stage software companies in our thesis areas of Applied AI and Trust. Based in Toronto, Georgian’s team brings together investors with machine learning professionals, software entrepreneurs and experienced operators. Founded in 2008, Georgian has US$5.6B AUM as of December 31, 2023.

Contacts



Media Inquiries:

Liz Horgan

Chief Marketing Officer

Glooko

pr@glooko.com

Julia Fuller

Managing Partner

Ford Hutman Media

julia@fordhutmanmedia.com

James Lamberti

Head of Go to Market

Georgian

james@georgian.io