Glaukos Announces Exclusive License Agreement with RevOpsis Therapeutics to Develop and Commercialize RO-104, a First-in-Class Tri-Specific Biologic for Retinal Diseases

License agreement also grants Glaukos exclusive rights to the RevMod™ platform for the discovery and development of up to four additional next-generation biologics for various retinal diseases

ALISO VIEJO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS), an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases, today announced an exclusive license agreement with RevOpsis Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize RO-104, a novel tri-specific biologic for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD), diabetic macula edema (DME), diabetic retinopathy (DR), and retinal vein occlusion (RVO). The agreement also grants Glaukos exclusive rights to RevOpsis’ proprietary RevMod™ platform in geographic atrophy, DME, DR, RVO, and nAMD for the discovery and development of up to four additional next-generation retinal biologic candidates.

Engineered as a first-in-class tri-specific biologic in a high concentration formulation, RO-104 is designed to simultaneously block VEGF-A and VEGF-C while also potently inhibiting Ang-2, three clinically validated angiogenic pathways implicated in the progression of vascular diseases. RO-104 has demonstrated superior preclinical efficacy in established animal models when compared to approved anti-VEGF therapeutics.

“The addition of RO-104 and exclusive access to the proprietary RevMod platform in the field of retina represents an important strategic step in the continued expansion of our retinal franchise and is highly complementary to our ongoing retinal R&D initiatives,” said Thomas Burns, Glaukos chairman and chief executive officer. “This licensing agreement adds a first-in-class, tri-specific biologic to strengthen our retina pipeline and provides a differentiated discovery engine with the potential to generate several additional retinal therapeutic candidates across a variety of retinal diseases. We believe the unique ability of RO-104 to simultaneously target VEGF-A, VEGF-C, and Ang-2 could offer meaningful advantages in the treatment of retinal vascular disease while further expanding our long-term innovation capabilities in retina.”

“This license agreement represents an important validation of our proprietary RevMod platform and our strategy of developing next-generation multi-specific therapeutics for retinal diseases," said Ramanath Bhandari, chairman and chief executive officer of RevOpsis. "Glaukos brings deep ophthalmology expertise and a strong track record of developing and commercializing innovative therapies. We believe this partnership provides an excellent opportunity to help advance our lead asset while expanding our platform into a broader portfolio of potentially transformative retinal treatments."

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About RevOpsis Therapeutics

RevOpsis Therapeutics (www.revopsis.com) is a privately held, next-generation biopharmaceutical company spearheading innovation in ophthalmic therapies. Guided by a team of leading physicians, scientists, and business leaders, RevOpsis is dedicated to leveraging its proprietary RevMod platform to develop and commercialize groundbreaking treatments for chronic multifactorial diseases. With a steadfast commitment to responsibly advancing patient care, RevOpsis aims to usher in a new era of improved disease management and extended disease remission.

About Glaukos

Glaukos (www.glaukos.com) is an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. Glaukos first developed Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) as an alternative to the traditional glaucoma treatment paradigm, launching its first MIGS device commercially in 2012. In 2024, Glaukos commenced commercial launch activities for iDose® TR, a first-of-its-kind, long-duration, intracameral procedural pharmaceutical designed to deliver 24/7 glaucoma drug therapy inside the eye for extended periods of time. Glaukos also markets the only FDA-approved corneal cross-linking therapy utilizing a proprietary bio-activated pharmaceutical for the treatment of keratoconus, a rarely diagnosed corneal disorder. Glaukos continues to successfully develop and advance a robust pipeline of novel, dropless platform technologies designed to meaningfully advance the standard of care and improve outcomes for patients suffering from chronic eye diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that we expect, believe, or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for forward-looking statements contained herein, we caution you that they are based on current expectations about future events affecting us and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and factors relating to our operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control, that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this press release. These potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the extent to which RevOpsis’ investigational assets will successfully progress through the stages of research and development or achieve clinical success, regulatory approval, or commercial adoption. These and other risks, uncertainties, and factors related to Glaukos, and our business are described in detail under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, which was filed with the SEC on July 29, 2026. Our filings with the SEC are available in the Investor Section of our website at www.glaukos.com or at www.sec.gov. In addition, information about the risks and benefits of our products is available on our website at www.glaukos.com. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which speak only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend, or clarify these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

Investor Contact:

Chris Lewis

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs

clewis@glaukos.com