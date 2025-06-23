GH Research Submits Complete IND Hold Response to FDA Ahead of Schedule

DUBLIN, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GH Research PLC (Nasdaq: GHRS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients by developing a practice-changing treatment in depression, today announced that, in June, it submitted its complete response to the previously announced clinical hold of its Investigational New Drug Application (IND) for GH001 to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“We are thrilled to have submitted our response to the FDA ahead of schedule, addressing their clear requests with comprehensive data and completed toxicology studies. We remain fully committed to working closely with the agency to bring GH001 to patients,” said Dr. Velichka Valcheva, Chief Executive Officer.

About GH001

Our lead product candidate, GH001, is formulated for mebufotenin administration via a proprietary inhalation approach. Based on the observed clinical activity in our Phase 2b GH001-TRD-201 trial, where the primary endpoint was met with a MADRS reduction from baseline of -15.5 points compared with placebo on Day 8 (p<0.0001), we believe that GH001 has potential to change the way TRD is treated today.

