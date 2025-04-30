Genprex Collaborators Report Positive Preclinical Data on the Use of Reqorsa® Gene Therapy for the Treatment of Ras Inhibitor Resistant Lung Cancer at the 2025 AACR Annual Meeting

Both REQORSA Alone and in Combination with LUMAKRAS® Demonstrated Robust Anti-Tumor Effects in Ras Inhibitor Resistant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

AUSTIN, Texas, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Genprex, Inc. ("Genprex" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GNPX ), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes, today announced that its research collaborators presented positive preclinical data for Reqorsa® Gene Therapy (quaratusugene ozeplasmid), for the treatment of KRASG12C mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). This data were presented at the 2025 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting being held April 25-30, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

"We are pleased to have this positive preclinical data presented before an audience of the world's leading cancer researchers, which provides further support for the therapeutic potential of REQORSA both alone and in combination with targeted therapies in NSCLC," said Ryan Confer, President and Chief Executive Officer at Genprex. "We believe REQORSA could be a potential therapeutic treatment for Ras inhibitor resistant lung cancer either alone or in combination with Ras inhibitors, and these studies support the potential expansion of future clinical studies in our pipeline."

The featured Genprex-supported poster presented at AACR 2025:

Title: Overcoming sotorasib acquired resistance in KRASG12C mutant NSCLC by TUSC2 gene therapy



Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics



Session Title: Drug Resistance in Molecular Targeted Therapies 3



Session Date and Time: Tuesday, April 29 from 2-5 p.m. CT



Location: Poster Section 17



Poster Board Number: 12



Abstract Presentation Number: 5517

In the poster, entitled, "Overcoming sotorasib acquired resistance in KRASG12C mutant NSCLC by TUSC2 gene therapy," researchers demonstrated that TUSC2 gene therapy (REQORSA) effectively overcomes sotorasib (LUMAKRAS®) acquired resistance (AR) in KRASG12C mutant NSCLC mouse xenografts. The data indicate that TUSC2 transfection significantly reduced colony formation and markedly increased apoptosis in two AR cell lines. Re-expression of TUSC2 in AR PDXOs significantly decreased the viability of organoids compared with the empty vector. The H23AR tumors exhibited significantly lower sensitivity to sotorasib than their parental counterparts. However, treatment with REQORSA was highly effective in controlling tumor growth compared to treatment with sotorasib alone or the control groups. REQORSA alone also exhibited a strong antitumor effect on TC314AR PDXs. Sotorasib alone showed no significant antitumor activity in these models. However, a synergistic antitumor effect was observed when TC314AR PDX tumors were treated with the combination of REQORSA and sotorasib. In conclusion, researchers demonstrated that REQORSA, alone or in combination with sotorasib, induced apoptosis, inhibited colony formation, and showed significant antitumor efficacy in KRASG12C mutant sotorasib-acquired resistant xenograft and PDX tumors.

This AACR poster has been made available on Genprex's website at www.genprex.com.

About Reqorsa® Gene Therapy



REQORSA (quaratusugene ozeplasmid) consists of a plasmid containing the TUSC2 gene encapsulated in non-viral lipid-based nanoparticles in a lipoplex form (the Company's Oncoprex® Delivery System), which has a positive charge. REQORSA is injected intravenously and specifically targets cancer cells. REQORSA is designed to deliver the functioning TUSC2 gene to negatively charged cancer cells while minimizing uptake by normal tissue. Laboratory studies conducted at MD Anderson show that the uptake of TUSC2 in tumor cells in vitro after REQORSA treatment was 10 to 33 times the uptake in normal cells.

About Genprex, Inc.



Genprex, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Genprex's technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for large patient populations with cancer and diabetes who currently have limited treatment options. Genprex works with world-class institutions and collaborators to develop drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches. Genprex's oncology program utilizes its systemic, non-viral Oncoprex® Delivery System which encapsulates the gene-expressing plasmids using lipid-based nanoparticles in a lipoplex form. The resultant product is administered intravenously, where it is taken up by tumor cells that then express tumor suppressor proteins that were deficient in the tumor. The Company's lead product candidate, Reqorsa® Gene Therapy (quaratusugene ozeplasmid), is being evaluated in two clinical trials as a treatment for NSCLC and SCLC. Each of Genprex's lung cancer clinical programs has received a Fast Track Designation from the FDA for the treatment of that patient population, and Genprex's SCLC program has received an FDA Orphan Drug Designation. Genprex's diabetes gene therapy approach is comprised of a novel infusion process that uses an AAV vector to deliver Pdx1 and MafA genes directly to the pancreas. In models of Type 1 diabetes, GPX-002 transforms alpha cells in the pancreas into functional beta-like cells, which can produce insulin but may be distinct enough from beta cells to evade the body's immune system. In a similar approach for Type 2 diabetes, where autoimmunity is not at play, GPX-002 is believed to rejuvenate and replenish exhausted beta cells.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements



Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of management, are not guarantees of performance and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. These forward-looking statements should, therefore, be considered in light of various important factors, including those set forth in Genprex's reports that it files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and which you should review, including those statements under "Item 1A – Risk Factors" in Genprex's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Because forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: REQORSA's potential as a therapeutic treatment for Ras inhibitor resistant lung cancer; Genprex's ability to advance the clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of its product candidates in accordance with projected timelines and specifications; the timing and success of Genprex's clinical trials and regulatory approvals, the effect of Genprex's product candidates, alone and in combination with other therapies, on cancer and diabetes; the effects of any strategic research and development prioritization initiatives, and any other strategic alternatives or other efforts that Genprex takes or may take in the future that are aimed at optimizing and re-focusing Genprex's diabetes, oncology and/or other clinical development programs including prioritization of resources, and the extent to which Genprex is able to implement such efforts and initiatives successfully to achieve the desired and intended results thereof; Genprex's future growth and financial status, including Genprex's ability to maintain compliance with the continued listing requirements of The Nasdaq Capital Market and to continue as a going concern and to obtain capital to meet its long-term liquidity needs on acceptable terms, or at all; Genprex's commercial and strategic partnerships, including those with its third party vendors, suppliers and manufacturers and their ability to successfully perform and scale up the manufacture of its product candidates; and Genprex's intellectual property and licenses.

These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as predictions of future events and Genprex cannot assure you that the events or circumstances discussed or reflected in these statements will be achieved or will occur. If such forward-looking statements prove to be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. You should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by Genprex or any other person that Genprex will achieve its objectives and plans in any specified timeframe, or at all. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Genprex disclaims any obligation to publicly update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

