Genprex, Inc.

CRISPR/ViaCyte and Genprex Vie for First Diabetes Gene Therapy
Partners CRISPR and ViaCyte (Vertex), and Genprex are pioneers in the quest to develop a gene therapy for Type 1 diabetes.
March 10, 2023
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Jia Jie Chen
Clinical Catch-Up: Covaxin, Celyad Hold, CRISPR’s Next Step
The biopharma industry ended February and began March with plenty of clinical trial news. BioSpace shares the highlights.
March 4, 2022
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Clinical Catch-Up: November 30-December 4
It was a moderately busy week for clinical trial news, with some important reports coming out about COVID-19 vaccines. Here’s a look.
December 4, 2020
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
A Look at the Year’s Most and Least Successful Biotech IPOs
Although the size of the IPO is one aspect of determining the success of a company’s public launch, it’s not the only metric. How the stock does in the ensuing months is a very important consideration.
December 19, 2018
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Press Releases
Genprex to Present at the August Sidoti Microcap Conference
August 8, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Genprex to Present at the 2024 BIO International Convention
May 30, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Genprex Doses First Patient in Acclaim-3 Clinical Study of Reqorsa® Immunogene Therapy in Combination with Tecentriq® to Treat Small Cell Lung Cancer
May 14, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Genprex Announces the Appointment of Jose A. Moreno Toscano as Chairman of the Board of Directors
May 13, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Genprex Announces the Passing of its Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Rodney Varner
May 8, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Genprex to Present and Participate at Upcoming May Investor and Industry Conferences
May 1, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Genprex Collaborators Report Positive Preclinical Data on the Use of Reqorsa® and on NPRL2 Gene Therapy Utilizing Non-Viral Oncoprex® Delivery System for the Treatment of Lung Cancers at the 2024 AACR Annual Meeting
April 9, 2024
 · 
10 min read
Genprex Expands Clinical Trial Sites for Acclaim-3 Clinical Study of Reqorsa® Therapy in Combination with Tecentriq® to Treat Small Cell Lung Cancer
April 3, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Genprex Collaborators Publish Positive Preclinical Data with NPRL2 Gene Therapy Utilizing Oncoprex® Delivery System
April 2, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Genprex Announces Closing of $6.5 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules - March 22, 2024
March 22, 2024
 · 
5 min read
