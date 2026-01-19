Genflow Biosciences PLC Announces Directorate Change

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY THE COMPANY TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 AS IT FORMS PART OF UK DOMESTIC LAW PURSUANT TO THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018, AS AMENDED. UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE, THIS INFORMATION IS CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

Genflow Biosciences Plc

Genflow Appoints a New Chairman to Accelerate Corporate and R&D Expansion

Genflow Biosciences Plc (LSE:GENF)(OTCQB:GENFF) ("Genflow" or the "Company"), a leading European-based biotechnology company focusing on gene therapies for age-related diseases, is pleased to announce a significant appointment to its Board of Directors, marking an important step in the Company's strategic evolution.

Mr. Gad Berdugo, MSc Eng., MBA, has joined the Board with immediate effect and will assume the role of Independent Non-Executive Chairman, providing leadership as Genflow focuses on advancing its gene-therapy programs. Mrs. Tamara Joseph will continue to serve as a Director, ensuring continuity and maintaining strong governance.

Mr. Berdugo brings over 30 years' of leadership experience spanning global business and corporate development, U.S. capital markets, and company building. He has a proven record of driving strategic partnerships, securing capital, and scaling both private and public development-stage biotechnology companies.

Currently, Mr. Berdugo is the Managing Partner of Explorium Capital LLC, a U.S.-based strategic and financial advisory firm focusing on the global biotechnology sector. His most recent roles include:

Co-Founder & CEO, EpiVax Oncology

Vice-Chairman of the Board, Evexta Bio

Chief Business Officer, Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Chief Business Officer, Nutcracker Therapeutics

He began his international career at Abbott Labs and Baxter, later becoming Life Sciences Sector Leader at Lazard Asset Management.

Mr. Berdugo also brings deep technical and market expertise in RNA-based therapeutics, including lipid nanoparticle (LNP) delivery, development, and manufacturing. This background will support Genflow as it advances its scientific platform, evaluates delivery technologies, and explores next-generation therapeutic approaches. His appointment further strengthens the Company's presence in the United States and expands its capacity for global engagement.

He does not own any shares in the Company.

Dr. Eric Leire, Chief Executive Officer of Genflow, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Mr. Berdugo as Independent Non-Executive Chairman. His expertise in strategy, partnerships and financing as well as his deep experience with RNA-LNP technologies will be instrumental as we accelerate our programs and expand our global reach. We are equally pleased that Mrs. Tamara Joseph will continue her service on the Board, contributing her invaluable leadership, legal and governance expertise."

Gad Berdugo added: "I am excited to join Genflow as the company is progressing to the next new phase of development, with key data readouts expected in 2026, strengthened intellectual property, and a sharpened strategic focus on high-potential programs. I look forward to working with the talented team and board to advance these innovative gene therapies, this is an ideal moment to contribute my expertise and help drive Genflow, and deliver long-term value for shareholders and patients."

Genflow Biosciences Harbor Access Dr Eric Leire, CEO Jonathan Paterson, Investor Relations +32-477-495-881 +1 475 477 9401 Jonathan.Paterson@Harbor-access.com

About Genflow Biosciences

Founded in 2020, Genflow Biosciences Plc. (LSE:GENF)(OTCQB:GENFF), a biotechnology company headquartered in the UK with R&D facilities in Belgium, is pioneering gene therapies to decelerate the aging process, with the goal of promoting longer and healthier lives while mitigating the financial, emotional, and social impacts of a fast-growing aging global population. Genflow's lead compound, GF-1002, works through the delivery of a centenarian variant of the SIRT6 gene which has yielded promising results. Genflow's 12-month proof-of-concept clinical trial evaluating their SIRT6-centenarian gene therapy in aged dogs began in March 2025. Other programs planned include a clinical trial that will explore the potential benefits of GF-1002 in treating MASH (Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis), the most prevalent chronic liver disease for which there are no effective treatments. Please visit www.genflowbio.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn and X .

The contents of this announcement have been prepared by, and are the sole responsibility of, the Company.

