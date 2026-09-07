Genflow Biosciences PLC Announces Appointment of Investor Relations Adviser

Genflow Biosciences Plc (LSE:GENF)(OTCQB:GENFF) ("Genflow" or "the Company"), an emerging leader in the field of longevity research, today announces the appointment of ON365 Partners Inc. ("ON365") as the Company's investor relations adviser, with immediate effect. ON365 succeeds Harbor Access, which has supported the Company's investor relations activities to date.

ON365 is a specialist investor relations and strategic advisory firm focused on the healthcare and life sciences sector, providing capital markets counsel, investor engagement and corporate communications support to publicly listed companies. The Company believes that ON365's sector focus and North American investor network will support Genflow as it advances its centenarian SIRT6 gene therapy platform and broadens its dialogue with institutional and retail investors across its listings.

The Company thanks Harbor Access for its contribution to Genflow's investor relations programme and wishes the team well.

Dr. Eric Leire, Chief Executive Officer of Genflow Biosciences, commented: "We are pleased to welcome ON365 as our investor relations adviser. As we move our SIRT6 platform from preclinical promise into a growing body of clinical, regulatory and commercial evidence, clear and consistent communication with the investment community becomes ever more important. ON365's deep experience in healthcare and life sciences, together with its strong North American investor relationships, will help us tell Genflow's story to a broader audience. We would also like to thank Harbor Access for their support over the course of our relationship."

Contacts

Genflow Biosciences Plc

Dr Eric Leire, Chief Executive Officer +32-477-495-881

ON365 Partners Inc.

Eric Laub, Investor Relations

+1 617-444-9509

www.on365ptrs.com

About Genflow Biosciences

Founded in 2020, Genflow Biosciences Plc. (LSE:GENF)(OTCQB:GENFF), a biotechnology company headquartered in the UK with R&D facilities in Belgium, is pioneering gene therapies for age-related diseases, with the goal of promoting longer and healthier lives while mitigating the financial, emotional, and social impacts of a fast-growing aging global population. Genflow's lead compound, GF-1002, works through the delivery of a centenarian variant of the SIRT6 gene which has yielded promising preclinical results. Genflow's proof-of-concept clinical trial evaluating its SIRT6-centenarian gene therapy in aged dogs began in March 2025. Other programs include a clinical trial that will explore the potential benefits of GF-1002 in treating MASH (Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis), the most prevalent chronic liver disease for which there is no effective treatments. Please visit www.genflowbio.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn and X.

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SOURCE: Genflow Biosciences PLC

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