Genentech’s Fenebrutinib Maintains Near-Complete Suppression of Disease Activity and Disability Progression for up to Two Years in People With Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis

- Patients on fenebrutinib had low relapse rates with data showing no active brain lesions or disability progression after nearly two years of treatment -

- Phase III studies for fenebrutinib in relapsing and primary progressive multiple sclerosis are expected to start reading out at year end -

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), announced today new, 96-week data for fenebrutinib demonstrating that patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS) maintained no disability progression and low levels of disease activity for up to two years. The latest results for this investigational Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor from the Phase II FENopta open-label extension (OLE) study were presented at the Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC) Annual Meeting in Phoenix, Arizona.

“These data show that patients treated with fenebrutinib experienced an annualized relapse rate equal to one relapse every 17 years and no observed disability progression up to two years,’’ said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., Genentech’s chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development. “Fenebrutinib is potent, highly selective and the only reversible BTK inhibitor currently in Phase III trials for multiple sclerosis, and we look forward to seeing the first of those results later this year.”

Ninety-nine patients entered the OLE and 93 remained in the OLE after 96 weeks. During the OLE period, patients treated with fenebrutinib for up to 96 weeks had a low annualized relapse rate (ARR) of 0.06, and during this time there was no disability progression, as measured by the Expanded Disability Status Scale (EDSS).

MRI scans showed that fenebrutinib treatment suppressed disease activity in the brain. At 96 weeks zero new T1 gadolinium-enhancing (T1-Gd+) lesions, which are markers of active inflammation, were detected. In the treatment group that switched from placebo to fenebrutinib in the OLE, the annualized rate of new or enlarging T2 lesions, which represent chronic disease burden, decreased from 6.72 at the end of the 12 week double-blind period to 0.34 by 96 weeks.

The safety profile of fenebrutinib in the OLE was consistent with previously reported data, with no new safety concerns identified at 96 weeks. The most common adverse events (AEs) in ≥5% of patients were COVID-19 (10%), urinary tract infection (10%), pharyngitis (6%) and respiratory tract infection (5%). Serious AEs occurred in two patients (2%). During the OLE, one patient experienced asymptomatic alanine aminotransferase elevation at OLE week 4, after 16 weeks on treatment, which resolved with treatment discontinuation.

Three Phase III clinical trials are ongoing, including the FENhance 1 and 2 trials in RMS and the FENtrepid trial in primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS). The first data from these studies, which will characterize the effects of fenebrutinib on disease progression across the multiple sclerosis spectrum, are expected at the end of 2025.

About fenebrutinib

Fenebrutinib is an investigational oral, reversible and non-covalent Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor that blocks the function of BTK. BTK, also known as tyrosine-protein kinase BTK, is an enzyme that regulates B-cell development and activation and is also involved in the activation of innate immune system myeloid lineage cells, such as macrophages and microglia. Preclinical data have shown fenebrutinib to be potent and highly selective, and it is the only reversible BTK inhibitor currently in Phase III trials for multiple sclerosis. Fenebrutinib has been shown to be 130 times more selective for BTK vs. other kinases.

Fenebrutinib is a dual inhibitor of both B-cell and microglia activation. This dual inhibition may be able to reduce both multiple sclerosis disease activity and disability progression, thereby potentially addressing the key unmet medical need of disability progression in people living with multiple sclerosis. The fenebrutinib Phase III program includes two identical trials in relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS) (FENhance 1 & 2) with active comparator teriflunomide and the only trial in primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS) (FENtrepid) in which a BTK inhibitor is being evaluated against Ocrevus. To date, more than 2,700 patients and healthy volunteers have been treated with fenebrutinib in Phase I, II and III clinical programs across multiple diseases, including multiple sclerosis and other autoimmune disorders.

About the FENopta study

The FENopta study was a global Phase II, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled 12-week study to investigate the efficacy, safety and pharmacokinetics of fenebrutinib in 109 adults aged 18-55 years with relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS). The primary endpoint was the total number of new T1 gadolinium-enhancing (T1-Gd+) lesions as measured by MRI scans of the brain at 4, 8 and 12 weeks. Secondary endpoints included the number of new or enlarging T2-weighted lesions as measured by MRI scans of the brain at 4, 8 and 12 weeks, and the proportion of patients free from any new T1-Gd+ lesions and new or enlarging T2-weighted lesions as measured by MRI scans of the brain at 4, 8 and 12 weeks. The goal of the FENopta study was to characterize the effect of fenebrutinib on MRI and soluble biomarkers of disease activity and progression, and it included an optional substudy to measure cerebrospinal fluid fenebrutinib levels and biomarkers of neuronal injury.

Data from the 12-week study showed that fenebrutinib is central nervous system (CNS) penetrant (crosses the blood-brain barrier) and has the potential to impact mechanisms underlying chronic progressive disease biology in multiple sclerosis patients. Fenebrutinib significantly reduced new T1-Gd+ lesions and new/enlarging T2 lesions compared to placebo. The safety profile of fenebrutinib was consistent with previous and ongoing fenebrutinib clinical trials and there were no new safety concerns identified.

Patients who completed the FENopta study were given the option to take part in an open-label extension (OLE) study, in which all patients receive fenebrutinib up to 192 weeks.

About multiple sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic disease that affects more than 2.9 million people worldwide. MS occurs when the immune system abnormally attacks the insulation and support around nerve cells (myelin sheath) in the central nervous system (brain, spinal cord and optic nerves), causing inflammation and consequent damage. This damage can cause a wide range of symptoms, including weakness, fatigue and difficulty seeing, and may eventually lead to disability. Most people with MS experience their first symptom between 20 and 40 years of age, making the disease the leading cause of acquired non-traumatic disability in younger adults.

People with all forms of MS experience disease progression – permanent loss of nerve cells in the central nervous system – from the beginning of their disease even if their symptoms aren’t apparent or don’t appear to be getting worse. Delays in diagnosis and treatment can negatively impact people with MS, in terms of their physical and mental health, and contribute to the negative financial impact on the individual and society. An important goal of treating MS is to slow, stop and ideally prevent progression as early as possible.

Relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS) is the most common form of the disease and is characterized by episodes of new or worsening signs or symptoms (relapses) followed by periods of recovery. Approximately 85% of people with MS are initially diagnosed with RRMS. The majority of people who are diagnosed with RRMS will eventually transition to secondary progressive MS (SPMS), in which they experience steadily worsening disability over time. Relapsing forms of MS (RMS) include people with RRMS and people with SPMS who continue to experience relapses. Primary progressive MS (PPMS) is a debilitating form of the disease marked by steadily worsening symptoms but typically without distinct relapses or periods of remission. Approximately 15% of people with MS are diagnosed with the primary progressive form of the disease. Until the FDA approval of Ocrevus intravenous (IV) infusion, there had been no FDA-approved treatments for PPMS and Ocrevus IV and Ocrevus Zunovo are the only approved treatments for PPMS.

About Genentech in neuroscience

Neuroscience is a major focus of research and development at Genentech and Roche. Our goal is to pursue groundbreaking science to develop new treatments that help improve the lives of people with chronic and potentially devastating diseases.

Genentech and Roche are investigating more than a dozen medicines for neurological disorders, including multiple sclerosis, stroke, Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and autism spectrum disorder. Together with our partners, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of scientific understanding to solve some of the most difficult challenges in neuroscience today.

About Genentech Access Solutions

Access Solutions is part of Genentech’s commitment to helping people access the Genentech medicines they are prescribed, regardless of their ability to pay. The team of in-house specialists at Access Solutions is dedicated to helping people navigate the access and reimbursement process and to providing assistance to eligible patients in the United States who are uninsured or cannot afford the out-of-pocket costs for their medicine. To date, the team has helped more than 2 million patients access the medicines they need. Please contact Access Solutions (866) 4ACCESS/(866) 422-2377 or visit http://www.Genentech-Access.com for more information.

About Genentech

Founded more than 40 years ago, Genentech is a leading biotechnology company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines to treat patients with serious and life-threatening medical conditions. The company, a member of the Roche Group, has headquarters in South San Francisco, California. For additional information about the company, please visit http://www.gene.com.

