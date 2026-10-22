Genentech Presents New Pivotal Trial Data Across Broad Neuroimmunology Portfolio at MSToronto2026

Fenebrutinib FENtrepid and FENhance 1 & 2 late-breaking data demonstrate a therapeutic effect on chronic active lesions, addressing a primary driver of long-term disability progression in multiple sclerosis (MS)

Fenebrutinib FENhance 1 & 2 Phase III pooled data show a 55% reduction in annualized relapse rate (ARR) vs active comparator

Ocrevus OPERETTA 2 Phase III data show 90% of children aged 10–17 remained relapse-free over two years, reinforcing consistent MS control across all ages

Featured in "Best of MSToronto2026," Enspryng METEOROID Phase III data highlight significant attack reduction and improved functional recovery in MOGAD, an underserved autoimmune disease

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROP; OTCQX: RHHBY), announced today new Phase III data for investigational fenebrutinib in multiple sclerosis (MS), demonstrating reduced markers of chronic brain inflammation as well as more comprehensive disease control versus active comparators. These findings, alongside new Ocrevus® (ocrelizumab) and Enspryng® (satralizumab) data, will be featured across more than 40 abstracts at MSToronto2026 (10th ACTRIMS-ECTRIMS Meeting), held October 21 to 23 in Toronto. Highlights include a fenebrutinib late-breaking presentation and an Enspryng presentation in the “Best of MSToronto2026.”

“Addressing long-term disability progression to preserve people’s independence remains a critical challenge in neuroinflammatory diseases, and particularly in multiple sclerosis,” said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development. “Our recent data indicate that fenebrutinib can inhibit disease activity inside and outside the central nervous system, underscoring its potential to transform care for people living with relapsing and primary progressive forms of multiple sclerosis.”

Fenebrutinib targets progressive biology inside the brain

New data from the pivotal trials in RMS (FENhance 1 and 2) and PPMS (FENtrepid) support the potential of fenebrutinib as the first and only high-efficacy oral medicine for both forms of MS.

Reduction of chronic active lesions (Late-breaking oral #O137) : In the first prospective demonstration of a therapeutic effect on chronic active lesions in MS Phase III clinical trials, data show fenebrutinib reduced the volume of slowly expanding lesions (SELs) by up to 30% (p<0.001) in RMS (over 96 weeks) and PPMS (over 120 weeks), along with a 62% (p=0.001) reduction in accumulation of paramagnetic rim lesions (PRLs) in RMS, versus active comparators. These findings demonstrate that fenebrutinib directly targets chronic neuroinflammation in the brain, a primary driver of disability progression in MS.

: In the first prospective demonstration of a therapeutic effect on chronic active lesions in MS Phase III clinical trials, data show fenebrutinib reduced the volume of slowly expanding lesions (SELs) by up to 30% (p<0.001) in RMS (over 96 weeks) and PPMS (over 120 weeks), along with a 62% (p=0.001) reduction in accumulation of paramagnetic rim lesions (PRLs) in RMS, versus active comparators. These findings demonstrate that fenebrutinib directly targets chronic neuroinflammation in the brain, a primary driver of disability progression in MS. Comprehensive disease control (Poster #P1434) : In the pooled RMS trials, three quarters (75%) of fenebrutinib-treated patients showed no evidence of disease activity (NEDA-3) meaning zero relapses, zero MRI activity and zero worsening disability at nearly two years, a 70% reduction (p<0.001) versus the comparator. These results show fenebrutinib’s potential to suppress disease activity and delay progression.

: In the pooled RMS trials, three quarters (75%) of fenebrutinib-treated patients showed no evidence of disease activity (NEDA-3) meaning zero relapses, zero MRI activity and zero worsening disability at nearly two years, a 70% reduction (p<0.001) versus the comparator. These results show fenebrutinib’s potential to suppress disease activity and delay progression. Preserving brain volume and function (Oral #O089): Pooled RMS data show fenebrutinib reduced the annualized relapse rate (ARR) by 55% versus the comparator (p<0.001) over 96 weeks. In addition, fenebrutinib reduced annual total brain volume loss by 23% (p<0.001) and 12-week composite confirmed disability progression by 16% (p=0.04). These findings demonstrate fenebrutinib’s potential to control relapses, to slow brain tissue loss caused by neuronal cell death and to preserve function.

Ocrevus provides consistent benefits across all age groups

New data show that Ocrevus provides significant and consistent efficacy across a broad MS patient population, from children 10 years of age to older adults.

Two-year data and immune function in pediatric MS (Three posters on the Phase III OPERETTA 2 study) : 90% of children with relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS) treated with Ocrevus, who were 10-17 years old at trial entry, remained free of relapses over two years (#P1439) . Ocrevus selectively depleted target B cells with little to no effect on other immune cells (#P1407) , while preserving pre-existing immunity to common childhood vaccines in 81–100% of patients (#P1415) .

: 90% of children with relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS) treated with Ocrevus, who were 10-17 years old at trial entry, remained free of relapses over two years . Ocrevus selectively depleted target B cells with little to no effect on other immune cells , while preserving pre-existing immunity to common childhood vaccines in 81–100% of patients . Two-year data in patients >55 years old (Poster #P1426 on the Phase IIIb CONSONANCE study) : 53% of participants over 55 years old treated with Ocrevus showed no disability progression after two years, similarly to younger participants (55%), showing Ocrevus maintains its effect on progression as people age.

: 53% of participants over 55 years old treated with Ocrevus showed no disability progression after two years, similarly to younger participants (55%), showing Ocrevus maintains its effect on progression as people age. Switching from other treatments to Ocrevus: Real-world data show progression was the leading reason for patients switching from ofatumumab to Ocrevus (ePoster #EP2733). A separate analysis of patients treated with Ocrevus or ofatumumab for one year show Ocrevus was associated with lower MRI lesion activity (Poster #P0305).

Enspryng reduces risk of attack and is associated with improved recovery

Exploratory analyses of the pivotal METEOROID trial suggest that in addition to significantly lowering the risk of relapse (AAN 2026), Enspryng was associated with improved recovery and reduced disability progression, which is critical to prevent permanent damage to the optic nerves, spinal cord or brain in myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein antibody-associated disease (MOGAD). These findings reinforce Enspryng’s potential to become the first FDA-approved treatment for MOGAD, with a decision in the U.S. expected in January 2027.

Relapse recovery (Oral #O035): Patients treated with Enspryng achieved numerically superior recovery at 12 weeks post relapse versus placebo (median change in Expanded Disability Status Scale [EDSS] of -2 vs -0.5). Overall function was stable (median 0) with Enspryng, compared to worsening (median 0.5) with placebo, as measured with the EDSS at the end of the double-blind period or first relapse.

About fenebrutinib

Fenebrutinib is an investigational oral, central nervous system (CNS)-penetrant, reversible and non-covalent Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor with an optimized pharmacokinetics (PK) profile. Fenebrutinib can act throughout the body and also cross the blood-brain barrier into the CNS to target chronic inflammation. It is uniquely designed to target relapsing and progressive biology by inhibiting cells in the immune system known as B cells and microglia. Targeting B cells helps control the acute inflammation that causes relapses, while targeting microglia inside the brain addresses the chronic damage that is thought to drive long-term disability progression.

While most current BTK inhibitors are covalent and irreversible, meaning they form a permanent chemical bond with the enzyme, fenebrutinib is non-covalent and reversible, meaning it binds and then eventually releases the enzyme.

About Ocrevus® (ocrelizumab)

Ocrevus is a humanized monoclonal antibody designed to target CD20-positive B cells, a specific type of immune cell thought to be a key contributor to myelin (nerve cell insulation and support) and axonal (nerve cell) damage. Ocrevus IV and Ocrevus subcutaneous (SC; marketed as Ocrevus Zunovo® [ocrelizumab hyaluronidase-ocsq] in the U.S.) are the only therapies approved for both RMS (including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis [RRMS] and active, secondary progressive multiple sclerosis [SPMS], as well as clinically isolated syndrome [CIS] in the U.S.) and primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS). Both Ocrevus IV and SC are administered every six months. The initial IV dose is given as two 300 mg infusions two weeks apart with subsequent doses given as single 600 mg infusions. Ocrevus SC is given as a single 920 mg subcutaneous injection every six months.

About Enspryng® (satralizumab)

Enspryng, developed by Chugai, a member of the Roche Group, is a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to both soluble and membrane-bound interleukin-6 receptors (IL-6R), thereby inhibiting IL-6 mediated signaling, a key pathway involved in inflammation. Enspryng incorporates Chugai’s proprietary antibody recycling technology, which enables pH-dependent binding to IL-6R and repeated engagement of the target, extending antibody circulation and supporting sustained inhibition of IL-6 mediated signaling.

Enspryng is the first and only IL-6R inhibitor treatment currently approved in approximately 90 countries for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD), including in the U.S. and E.U., with a well-established safety profile in over 16,000 patients. Enspryng was also recently approved for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED) in the U.S.

Genentech is committed to developing Enspryng in additional neurological autoimmune and inflammatory diseases that may benefit from inhibition of IL-6 mediated signalling, including myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein antibody-associated disease (MOGAD) and autoimmune encephalitis (AIE).

About Genentech in Neurology

Neurology is a major focus of research and development at Genentech and Roche. Our goal is to pursue groundbreaking science to develop new diagnostics and treatments that help improve the lives of people with chronic and potentially devastating diseases globally.

Genentech and Roche are investigating more than a dozen medicines for neurological conditions, including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy, neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Roche Diagnostics has developed a broad range of approved and investigational tools, including digital and blood-based tests and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) assays, aiming to more effectively detect, diagnose and monitor neurological conditions. Together with our partners, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of scientific understanding to solve some of the most difficult challenges in neurology today.

About Genentech

Founded 50 years ago, Genentech is a leading biotechnology company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines to treat patients with serious and life-threatening medical conditions. The company, a member of the Roche Group, has headquarters in South San Francisco, California. For additional information about the company, please visit http://www.gene.com.

Indications and Important Safety Information

What is Ocrevus?

Ocrevus is a prescription medicine used to treat:

Relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS), to include clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease, in adults.

Primary progressive MS, in adults.

Relapsing-remitting MS, in children 10 years of age and older who weigh 55 pounds (25 kg) or more.

It is not known if Ocrevus is safe and effective in children younger than 10 years of age or who weigh less than 55 pounds (25 kg).

Who should not receive Ocrevus?

Do not receive Ocrevus if you:

have an active hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection.

have had a life-threatening allergic reaction to Ocrevus. Tell your healthcare provider if you have had an allergic reaction to Ocrevus or any of its ingredients in the past.

What is the most important information I should know about Ocrevus?

Ocrevus can cause serious side effects, including:

Infusion reactions: Infusion reactions are a common side effect of Ocrevus, which can be serious and may require you to be hospitalized. You will be monitored during your infusion and for at least 1 hour after each infusion of Ocrevus for signs and symptoms of an infusion reaction. Tell your healthcare provider or nurse if you get any of these symptoms: Itchy skin Rash Hives Tiredness Coughing or wheezing Trouble breathing Throat irritation or pain Feeling faint Fever Redness on your face (flushing) Nausea Headache Swelling of the throat Dizziness Shortness of breath Fatigue Fast heart beat

Infusion reactions are a common side effect of Ocrevus, which can be serious and may require you to be hospitalized. You will be monitored during your infusion and for at least 1 hour after each infusion of Ocrevus for signs and symptoms of an infusion reaction. Tell your healthcare provider or nurse if you get any of these symptoms:

These infusion reactions can happen for up to 24 hours after your infusion. It is important that you call your healthcare provider right away if you get any of the signs or symptoms listed above after each infusion. If you get infusion reactions, your healthcare provider may need to stop or slow down the rate of your infusion.

Infection: Infections are a common side effect. Ocrevus increases your risk of getting upper respiratory tract infections, lower respiratory tract infections, skin infections, and herpes infections. Serious infections can happen with Ocrevus, which can be life-threatening or cause death. Tell your healthcare provider if you have an infection or have any of the following signs of infection including fever, chills, a cough that does not go away, or painful urination. Signs of herpes infection include: cold sores, shingles, genital sores, skin rash, pain, and itching. Signs of more serious herpes infection include: changes in vision, eye redness or eye pain, severe or persistent headache, stiff neck, and confusion. Signs of infection can happen during treatment or after you have received your last dose of Ocrevus. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you have an infection. Your healthcare provider should delay your treatment with Ocrevus until your infection is gone. Hepatitis B virus (HBV) reactivation: Before starting treatment with Ocrevus, your healthcare provider will do blood tests to check for hepatitis B viral infection. If you have ever had hepatitis B virus infection, the hepatitis B virus may become active again during or after treatment with Ocrevus. Hepatitis B virus becoming active again (called reactivation) may cause serious liver problems including liver failure or death. Your healthcare provider will monitor you if you are at risk for hepatitis B virus reactivation during treatment and after you stop receiving Ocrevus. Weakened immune system: Ocrevus taken before or after other medicines that weaken the immune system could increase your risk of getting infections.

Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy (PML): PML is a rare brain infection that usually leads to death or severe disability and has been reported with Ocrevus. Symptoms of PML get worse over days to weeks. It is important that you call your healthcare provider right away if you have any new or worsening neurologic signs or symptoms that have lasted several days, including problems with: Thinking Eyesight Strength Balance Weakness on 1 side of your body Using your arms or legs

PML is a rare brain infection that usually leads to death or severe disability and has been reported with Ocrevus. Symptoms of PML get worse over days to weeks. It is important that you call your healthcare provider right away if you have any new or worsening neurologic signs or symptoms that have lasted several days, including problems with: Decreased immunoglobulins: Ocrevus may cause a decrease in some types of antibodies. Your healthcare provider will do blood tests to check your blood immunoglobulin levels.

Before receiving Ocrevus, tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you:

have ever taken, take, or plan to take medicines that affect your immune system, or other treatments for MS.

have ever had hepatitis B or are a carrier of the hepatitis B virus.

have a history of inflammatory bowel disease or colitis.

have a history of liver problems.

have had a recent vaccination or are scheduled to receive any vaccinations. You should receive any required ‘live’ or ‘live-attenuated’ vaccines at least 4 weeks before you start treatment with Ocrevus. You should not receive ‘live’ or ‘live-attenuated’ vaccines while you are being treated with Ocrevus and until your healthcare provider tells you that your immune system is no longer weakened. When possible, you should receive any ‘non-live’ vaccines at least 2 weeks before you start treatment with Ocrevus. If you would like to receive any non-live (inactivated) vaccines, including the seasonal flu vaccine, while you are being treated with Ocrevus, talk to your healthcare provider. If you have a baby and you received Ocrevus during your pregnancy, it is important to tell your baby’s healthcare provider about receiving Ocrevus so they can decide when your baby should be vaccinated.

are pregnant, think that you might be pregnant, or plan to become pregnant. It is not known if Ocrevus will harm your unborn baby. You should use birth control (contraception) during treatment with Ocrevus and for 6 months after your last infusion of Ocrevus. Talk with your healthcare provider about what birth control method is right for you during this time. Tell your healthcare provider if you become pregnant while receiving Ocrevus.

are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if Ocrevus passes into your breast milk. Talk to your healthcare provider about the best way to feed your baby if you take Ocrevus.

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.

What are the possible side effects of Ocrevus?

Ocrevus may cause serious side effects, including:

Risk of cancers (malignancies) including breast cancer. Follow your healthcare provider’s instructions about standard screening guidelines for breast cancer.

Follow your healthcare provider’s instructions about standard screening guidelines for breast cancer. Inflammation of the colon, or colitis: Tell your healthcare provider if you have any symptoms of colitis, such as: Diarrhea (loose stools) or more frequent bowel movements than usual Stools that are black, tarry, sticky or have blood or mucus Severe stomach-area (abdomen) pain or tenderness

Tell your healthcare provider if you have any symptoms of colitis, such as: Liver damage. Ocrevus may cause liver damage. Your healthcare provider will do blood tests to check your liver before you start Ocrevus and while you take Ocrevus if needed. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you have any symptoms of liver damage, such as: yellowing of the skin and eyes (jaundice) nausea vomiting unusual darkening of the urine feeling tired or weak loss of appetite discomfort in the upper right area of stomach (abdomen)

Ocrevus may cause liver damage. Your healthcare provider will do blood tests to check your liver before you start Ocrevus and while you take Ocrevus if needed. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you have any symptoms of liver damage, such as:

These are not all the possible side effects of Ocrevus.

Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects. You may report side effects to the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088. You may also report side effects to Genentech at (888) 835-2555.

For more information, go to https://www.Ocrevus.com or call 1-844-627-3887.

For additional safety information, please see the full Prescribing Information and Medication Guide.

Indications and Important Safety Information

What is Enspryng?

Enspryng is a prescription medicine used to treat:

neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) in adults who are aquaporin-4 (AQP4) antibody positive.

thyroid eye disease (TED) no matter how severe it is or how long a person has had it.

It is not known if Enspryng is safe and effective in children.

Who should not receive Enspryng?

Do not take Enspryng if you:

are allergic to Enspryng or any of the ingredients in Enspryng.

have an active hepatitis B infection.

have active or untreated inactive (latent) tuberculosis.

What is the most important information I should know about Enspryng?

Enspryng may cause serious side effects including:

Infections. Enspryng can increase your risk of serious infections, some of which can be life-threatening. Talk to your healthcare provider if you are being treated for an infection, or call them right away if you think you have signs of an infection, with or without a fever, such as: chills, feeling tired, muscle aches, cough that will not go away or a sore throat skin redness, swelling, tenderness, pain or sores on your body diarrhea, belly pain, or feeling sick burning when you urinate or urinating more often than usual

Enspryng can increase your risk of serious infections, some of which can be life-threatening. Talk to your healthcare provider if you are being treated for an infection, or call them right away if you think you have signs of an infection, with or without a fever, such as: Your healthcare provider will check if you have an infection and treat it if needed before you start or continue to take Enspryng.

Your healthcare provider should test you for hepatitis and tuberculosis (TB) before you start taking Enspryng.

All required vaccinations should be completed before starting Enspryng. People using Enspryng should not be given ‘live’ or ‘live-attenuated’ vaccines. ‘Live’ or ‘live-attenuated’ vaccines should be given at least 4 weeks before you start Enspryng. Your healthcare provider may recommend that you get a ‘non-live’ (inactivated) vaccine, such as some of the seasonal flu vaccines. If you plan to get a ‘non-live’ (inactivated) vaccine, it should be given, whenever possible, at least 2 weeks before you start Enspryng.

Increased liver enzymes.

Your healthcare provider should order blood tests to check your liver enzymes before and while you are taking Enspryng. Your healthcare provider will tell you how often you will need to have these blood tests. Make sure you get all of your follow-up blood tests as ordered by your healthcare provider. Your healthcare provider will tell you if you need to wait to start Enspryng if your liver enzymes are increased.

Your healthcare provider should order blood tests to check your liver enzymes before and while you are taking Enspryng. Your healthcare provider will tell you how often you will need to have these blood tests. Make sure you get all of your follow-up blood tests as ordered by your healthcare provider. Your healthcare provider will tell you if you need to wait to start Enspryng if your liver enzymes are increased. Low neutrophil count.

Enspryng can cause a decrease in your neutrophil counts in your blood. Neutrophils are white blood cells that help the body fight off bacterial infections. Your healthcare provider should order blood tests to check your neutrophil count while you are taking Enspryng.

Enspryng can cause a decrease in your neutrophil counts in your blood. Neutrophils are white blood cells that help the body fight off bacterial infections. Your healthcare provider should order blood tests to check your neutrophil count while you are taking Enspryng. Serious allergic reactions.

Serious allergic reactions that may be life-threatening have happened with other medicines like Enspryng. Tell your healthcare provider before taking your next dose if you had hives, rash, or flushing after your injection. Seek medical attention right away if you have any symptoms of a serious allergic reaction, such as: shortness of breath or trouble breathing dizziness or feeling faint swelling of your lips, face, or tongue moderate or severe stomach (abdominal) pain or vomiting chest pain

Serious allergic reactions that may be life-threatening have happened with other medicines like Enspryng. Tell your healthcare provider before taking your next dose if you had hives, rash, or flushing after your injection. Seek medical attention right away if you have any symptoms of a serious allergic reaction, such as:

Before you take Enspryng, tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you:

have or think you have an infection. See "What is the most important information I should know about Enspryng?"

have liver problems.

have ever had hepatitis B or are a carrier of the hepatitis B virus.

have had or have been in contact with someone with tuberculosis.

have had a recent vaccination or are scheduled to receive any vaccination.

are pregnant, think that you might be pregnant, or plan to become pregnant. It is not known if Enspryng will harm your unborn baby. Pregnancy Registry : There is a registry for pregnant women who take Enspryng. The purpose of this registry is to check the health of the pregnant mother and her baby. If you are pregnant or become pregnant while taking Enspryng, talk to your healthcare provider about how you can join this pregnancy registry, or you may contact the registry at 1-833-277-9338 to enroll.

are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if Enspryng passes into your breast milk. Talk to your healthcare provider about the best way to feed your baby if you take Enspryng.

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you are taking, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.

What are the most common side effects of Enspryng?

The most common side effects of Enspryng include:

sore throat, runny nose (nasopharyngitis)

rash

fatigue

extremity pain

headache

upper respiratory tract infection

nausea

inflammation of the stomach lining (gastritis)

joint pain (arthralgia)

These are not all the possible side effects of Enspryng.

Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects. You may report side effects to FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088. You may also report side effects to Genentech at 1-888-835-2555.

For more information, go to https://www.Enspryng.com/ or call 1-844-NSPRYNG.

For additional safety information, please see the full Prescribing Information and Medication Guide.

Media Contact:

Michelle McCourt

(650) 467-6800

Advocacy Contact:

Lily Rose Atherton

(650) 690-5573

Investor Contacts:

Loren Kalm

(650) 225-3217

Bruno Eschli

+41 61 687 5284