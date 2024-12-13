SUBSCRIBE
Genelux Corporation to Participate in a Fireside Chat with H.C. Wainwright

December 13, 2024 
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genelux Corporation (NASDAQ: GNLX), a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, today announced that Thomas Zindrick, President, CEO and Chairman of the Board will participate in a virtual fireside chat with H.C. Wainwright & Co. on December 16, 2024.

Biotech Equity Research Analyst, Emily Bodnar, will moderate the HCW@Home session which is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET. The discussion will focus on the company’s clinical program of its lead candidate, Olvi-Vec, including its ongoing Phase 3 registration trial in platinum resistant/refractory ovarian cancer (PRROC), Phase 1b/2 trial in small-cell lung cancer (SCLC) and Phase 2 trial in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). To join, please register at https://ct.to/n900Z9K. An archived replay will be available for approximately 90 days following the event on the company’s IR page.

About Genelux Corporation
Genelux is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of next-generation oncolytic immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. The Company’s most advanced product candidate, Olvi-Vec (olvimulogene nanivacirepvec), is a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus. Olvi-Vec currently is being evaluated in OnPrime/GOG-3076, a multi-center, randomized, open-label Phase 3 registrational trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of Olvi-Vec in combination platinum-doublet + bevacizumab compared with physician’s choice of chemotherapy and bevacizumab in patients with platinum-resistant/refractory ovarian cancer. The core of Genelux’s discovery and development efforts revolves around its proprietary CHOICE™ platform from which the Company has developed an extensive library of isolated and engineered oncolytic vaccinia virus immunotherapeutic product candidates, including Olvi-Vec. For more information, please visit www.genelux.com and follow us on Twitter @Genelux_Corp and on LinkedIn.

Investor and Media Contacts

Ankit Bhargava, MD
Allele Communications, LLC
genelux@allelecomms.com

Source: Genelux Corporation

