GeneDx Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - March 20, 2025

GAITHERSBURG, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS), a leader in delivering improved health outcomes through genomic insights, today announced that, effective as of March 15, 2025, the compensation committee of GeneDx’s board of directors granted 46,340 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) to ten newly-hired employees as inducements material to each employee entering into employment with GeneDx. The RSUs were granted under GeneDx’s 2023 Equity Inducement Plan and in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).





The RSUs will vest in equal annual installments over a four-year period, subject to the employee’s continued service with GeneDx on each applicable vesting date. Each RSU represents a contingent right to receive 1 share of the Issuer’s Class A Common Stock upon settlement.

