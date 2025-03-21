SUBSCRIBE
GeneDx Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - March 20, 2025

March 21, 2025 
GAITHERSBURG, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS), a leader in delivering improved health outcomes through genomic insights, today announced that, effective as of March 15, 2025, the compensation committee of GeneDx’s board of directors granted 46,340 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) to ten newly-hired employees as inducements material to each employee entering into employment with GeneDx. The RSUs were granted under GeneDx’s 2023 Equity Inducement Plan and in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).


The RSUs will vest in equal annual installments over a four-year period, subject to the employee’s continued service with GeneDx on each applicable vesting date. Each RSU represents a contingent right to receive 1 share of the Issuer’s Class A Common Stock upon settlement.

About GeneDx

At GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS), we believe that everyone deserves personalized, targeted medical care—and that it all begins with a genetic diagnosis. Fueled by one of the world’s largest rare disease data sets, our industry-leading exome and genome tests translate complex genomic data into clinical answers that unlock personalized health plans, accelerate drug discovery, and improve health system efficiencies. For more information, please visit genedx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Investors@GeneDx.com

Media:
Press@GeneDx.com

