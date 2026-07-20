GE HealthCare introduces MIM Anyware to extend remote access to imaging data and optimize clinical collaboration

MIM Anyware is designed to deliver secure, healthcare system-controlled access to the full portfolio of GE HealthCare’s MIM software solutions through a web browser, regardless of their location.

The platform enables simultaneous clinical review and processing of imaging data across departments to enhance clinical collaboration and patient care delivery.

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC) today announced the introduction of MIM Anyware™, a remote access platform that provides secure, healthcare system-controlled access to imaging data through a web browser without requiring local software installation. By enabling authorized users to access MIM software applications from virtually any location, MIM Anyware is designed to support collaboration across departments and clinical decision-making.

Today, healthcare systems are managing increasingly large and complex imaging volumes, creating new demands for improved access, collaboration and workflow efficiency. At the same time, traditional virtual access approaches can be limited by siloed workstations, significant IT requirements and platforms not designed for modern imaging environments. To help address these challenges, there is a growing need for tools that empower collaboration between the scanner and reading room while providing remote access to high-quality imaging data without compromising performance.

"As care teams face increasingly complex patient needs and growing imaging volumes, healthcare systems need technologies that make imaging data more accessible beyond the traditional workstation and enhance clinical collaboration," said Jérémy Godart, Medical Physicist, Erasmus MC.* "Remote access platforms like MIM Anyware can help healthcare systems securely share imaging data with external collaborators, making it easier to seek expert input and support multidisciplinary consultation beyond a single organization. This can also create educational opportunities for medical students to explore, discuss and learn from real clinical cases."

MIM Anyware brings the familiar convenience of shared document technology into clinical environments, enabling physicians to collaborate seamlessly. Multiple users – including physicians, physicists, dosimetrists and other clinicians – can join the same MIM session, perform routine clinical processing including workflow deployment or reviewing registrations, and dose, together in real time. This secure, remote access helps streamline cross-functional collaboration, accelerate decision-making and support more coordinated, efficient care.

“Research has shown that effective collaboration among multidisciplinary teams plays an important role in delivering coordinated, patient-centered care. That’s why we designed MIM Anyware to redefine how clinicians engage with medical imaging data in virtual environments,” said J. Anders, General Manager, MIM, GE HealthCare. “By enabling seamless access to imaging data and MIM’s powerful analysis tools directly through a web browser, we’re helping clinicians stay focused on what matters most: patient care."

Particularly for cancer care, clinical decision-making can be complex, often requiring collaboration among multiple specialists across the care team. Technologies that support collaboration and workflow efficiency can help radiation oncology teams work more effectively as they navigate a rapidly changing landscape. MIM Anyware supports the evolving needs of oncology workflows, from consultations and referrals to education and tumor board collaboration.

In addition to MIM Anyware, GE HealthCare offers other MIM software solutions to help support radiation therapy planning including:**

MIM Maestro™ : Now with a reirradiation and composite dose assessment workflow, MIM Maestro empowers clinicians to make confident treatment decisions by visualizing prior plan doses on current anatomy and accounting for radiobiological effects—all within a single, flexible workflow. Using rigid or deformable image registration, dose is accurately adjusted per structure, while iterative planning enables exploration of treatment options and comprehensive dose visualization for personalized external beam radiation therapy.

: Now with a reirradiation and composite dose assessment workflow, MIM Maestro empowers clinicians to make confident treatment decisions by visualizing prior plan doses on current anatomy and accounting for radiobiological effects—all within a single, flexible workflow. Using rigid or deformable image registration, dose is accurately adjusted per structure, while iterative planning enables exploration of treatment options and comprehensive dose visualization for personalized external beam radiation therapy. MIM Contour ProtégéAI+™ 2.0: Marking the evolution of MIM AI-enabled auto-contouring software, MIM Contour ProtégéAI+ 2.0 introduces new models, including a Magnetic Resonance (MR) Brain model, as well as an updated Computed Tomography (CT) Male Pelvis model, expanding clinical capabilities across key anatomical regions.

The MIM software portfolio offers vendor-neutral solutions for radiation, oncology, radiology, nuclear medicine, theranostics, interventional radiology and urology. To learn more about GE HealthCare’s portfolio of MIM software solutions, please visit gehealthcare.com.

*The statements by Jérémy Godart described here are based on their own opinion and on results that were achieved in the customer’s unique setting. Since there is no “typical” hospital and many variables exist, i.e. hospital size, case mix, etc. there can be no guarantee that other customers will achieve the same results.

**MIM software solutions are not available in all regions or markets.

About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

GE HealthCare is a leading global healthcare solutions provider of advanced medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and AI, cloud and software solutions that help clinicians tackle the world’s most complex diseases. Serving patients and providers for 130 years, GE HealthCare is delivering bold innovations designed for the next era of medicine across its Advanced Imaging Solutions, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics segments to help clinicians deliver more personalized, precise patient care. We are a $20.6 billion business with approximately 54,000 colleagues working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

GE HealthCare is proud to be among 2026 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™.

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GE HealthCare Media Contact:

Kim Schmohl

M +1 929 289 1937

kimberly.schmohl@gehealthcare.com