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News   Drug Development

From fragile skin to living medicine: Lessons from RDEB

June 18, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, BioSpace Insights

In this episode of Denatured, you’ll hear from Mark Lowdell, CSO & co-founder at INmuneBio Inc. and Vishwas Seshadri, CEO & director at Abeona Therapeutics. We explore how recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa has become a defining case study for gene and cell therapy and what this ultra‑rare disease reveals about the future scalability of advanced therapies.

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In this episode of Denatured, you’ll hear from Mark Lowdell, CSO & co-founder at INmuneBio Inc. and Vishwas Seshadri, CEO & director at Abeona Therapeutics. We examine how recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa serves as a model for cell and gene therapy, and what this ultra-rare disease teaches us about scaling advanced treatments for the future.

Host

Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Mark Lowdell, CSO & Co-Founder, INmuneBio Inc.

Vishwas Seshadri, CEO & Director, Abeona Therapeutics

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.

Podcasts Denatured Clinical research Healthcare Regulatory Drug discovery Rare diseases
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker is Director of Insights at BioSpace. She has been been immersed for 20 years in healthcare, first as a journalist and editor before pivoting to corporate, brand, and product communications. A skilled storyteller, she is adept at creating diverse content across platforms and crafting narratives that drive engagement, strengthen reputation, and deliver measurable growth. You can reach her at Jennifer.Smith-Parker@BioSpace.com.
BioSpace Insights
BioSpace Insights BioSpace Insights
The BioSpace Insights teams performs research and analysis on industry trends for BioSpace and clients, producing industry reports, podcasts, events and articles.
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