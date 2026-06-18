From fragile skin to living medicine: Lessons from RDEB

In this episode of Denatured, you’ll hear from Mark Lowdell, CSO & co-founder at INmuneBio Inc. and Vishwas Seshadri, CEO & director at Abeona Therapeutics. We explore how recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa has become a defining case study for gene and cell therapy and what this ultra‑rare disease reveals about the future scalability of advanced therapies.
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In this episode of Denatured, you’ll hear from Mark Lowdell, CSO & co-founder at INmuneBio Inc. and Vishwas Seshadri, CEO & director at Abeona Therapeutics. We examine how recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa serves as a model for cell and gene therapy, and what this ultra-rare disease teaches us about scaling advanced treatments for the future.
Host
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace
Guests
Mark Lowdell, CSO & Co-Founder, INmuneBio Inc.
Vishwas Seshadri, CEO & Director, Abeona Therapeutics
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.