SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Frontier Medicines to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 7, 2026 | 
1 min read

BOSTON and SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontier Medicines Corporation, a clinical-stage precision medicines company unlocking the proteome to develop small molecule oncology and immunology drugs against previously undruggable disease-causing targets, today announced that Chris Varma, Ph.D., co-founder, chair, and chief executive officer of Frontier Medicines, will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at 3:30 p.m. PST.

About Frontier Medicines
Frontier Medicines is a clinical-stage precision medicine company pioneering groundbreaking medicines to transform treatment for genetically defined patient populations, starting with oncology and immunology. Our proprietary chemoproteomics-powered drug discovery engine, the Frontier™ Platform, leverages covalent chemistry and machine learning to unlock difficult-to-drug, disease-causing proteins for drug development. Today, we are advancing a diversified pipeline of wholly owned precision medicines against the most critical drivers of cancer and high-value immunology programs. For more information, please visit www.frontiermeds.com. Follow Frontier on LinkedIn.

Media Contact
pr@frontiermeds.com


Massachusetts Northern California Events
Frontier Medicines
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Sagittal brain showing cortical thinning and ventricular enlargement associated with Alzheimer disease, displayed on a blue background for anatomical clarity.
Alzheimer’s disease
Eisai Still Confident in Anti-Tau Asset as J&J Becomes Latest Victim in Spiraling Space
December 5, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Hiring collage showing HR checking applicant information
Job Trends
Hiring Outlook: Job Openings Will Likely Drop as 2025 Winds Down But Could Rise in 2026
November 20, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Boston, Massachusetts, skyline over Quincy Market
Job Trends
21 Companies Miss Massachusetts Hiring Targets, Affecting Hundreds of Jobs
November 13, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Amgen sign at its headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, USA.
Cardiovascular disease
Amgen’s Repatha Cuts Risk of First Heart Attack by 36% in Phase III Trial
November 10, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie