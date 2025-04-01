Frazier Life Sciences Welcomes Chris Aakre as Principal of Company Creation

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Frazier Life Sciences (FLS), a longstanding investment firm focused on innovative therapeutics, today announced that Chris Aakre, Ph.D., is joining the FLS team as Principal of Company Creation. Dr. Aakre brings close to 10 years of providing strategic guidance in the life sciences space.





“We are thrilled to welcome Chris to Frazier Life Sciences,” said Patrick Heron, Managing Partner at FLS. “Chris’ science-driven approach and passion for shaping the strategic direction of innovative biotech companies will prove valuable as we continue to build and invest in transformative life science companies.”

Dr. Aakre brings deep expertise in program management, business development, and strategic execution in biopharma. His passion for collaborative problem-solving and translating scientific breakthroughs into real-world impact further strengthens FLS’ ability to build and advance biotech companies. As Principal of Company Creation, Dr. Aakre will help drive FLS’ company creation efforts and advance its mission of investing in and building pioneering life sciences companies.

“I have been highly impressed by Frazier Life Sciences’ strategic approach to navigating the complexities of life sciences investing,” said Dr. Aakre. “I am excited to continue working alongside this team in their efforts to build transformative companies that can drive real impact in patients’ lives.”

Prior to joining FLS, Dr. Aakre served as the Vice President at an FLS portfolio company, HilleVax, where he played a number of operational, business development, and program management roles. Before HilleVax, he was at Boston Consulting Group for five years, where he held multiple positions of growing responsibility to Principal, leading health care engagements across multiple functions (R&D, BD, Commercial) and therapeutic areas (oncology, vaccines, cell and gene therapy). Dr. Aakre earned his Ph.D. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

About Frazier Life Sciences

Frazier Life Sciences invests globally in private and publicly traded companies that discover, develop, and commercialize innovative biopharmaceuticals. Frazier Life Sciences manages over $3.9 billion in capital, including Venture Funds focusing on company creation and private companies and the long-only Public Funds focused on small and mid-cap public companies. Since 2005, over 60 Frazier Life Sciences portfolio companies, many of which were created or seeded by FLS, have completed IPOs or M&As. The Frazier Life Sciences team consists of over 40 professionals in biopharmaceuticals, primarily located in Palo Alto, Calif. (headquarters), San Diego, Seattle, Boston, New York, and London.

For more information about Frazier Life Sciences, please visit frazierls.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Operating Professionals are employed by a subsidiary of FLS, provide advisory and consulting service to FLS and often serve in operational positions within FLS portfolio companies or search companies (“SearchCos”). Operating Professionals are permitted to receive a material equity position in a portfolio company or SearchCo, and any compensation paid to such Operating Professionals is borne directly or indirectly by the portfolio companies, SearchCos or the applicable FLS fund and will not offset any management fees.

