Frazier Life Sciences Announces Multiple Promotions to Key Senior Level Positions

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Frazier Life Sciences (FLS), a longstanding investment firm focused on innovative therapeutics, today announced the promotions of Joe Cabral, M.S., MBA, and Kevin Li, M.D., to Partner, and Jennifer Martin to Chief Financial Officer and Partner, further bolstering its leadership team. The company also announced several promotions across the organization strengthening the team’s financial expertise and positioning the company to drive strategic growth.

“On behalf of the entire partnership, we are proud to congratulate Joe, Kevin and Jennifer on their well-deserved promotions,” said Patrick Heron, Managing Partner at FLS. “Each of these individuals has made significant contributions to our firm and portfolio, and we look forward to their continued leadership as we work to build and support the next generation of innovative life sciences companies. We also extend our congratulations to the many other team members recently promoted, reflecting the depth of talent across FLS and our commitment to strengthening financial expertise and leadership throughout the organization.”

Joe Cabral joined FLS in 2021 and plays an instrumental role in the firm’s private investment and company creation strategies. He has co-led investments in Halda Therapeutics and several other private companies still in stealth-mode, in each case serving as member of the board. Joe has contributed to multiple other investments including NewAmsterdam Pharma and currently serves as a board observer for Alpha-9 Oncology and Hillstar Bio. Prior to FLS, Joe worked at Flagship Pioneering, Generate:Biomedicines, and Moderna. Joe holds a Master of Business Administration from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan, as well as a Master of Science in Genomics and a Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of Connecticut.

Kevin Li, M.D., joined FLS in 2021 and has been a key contributor to investments in public and late-stage private companies for the Frazier Life Sciences Public Fund (FLSPF), including those in Scorpion Therapeutics, 35Pharma, and GondolaBio. Previously, Kevin was a resident physician in Internal Medicine at Stanford and a consultant at McKinsey & Company, where he focused on corporate strategy, growth, and M&A in the hospital services and pharmaceutical industries. He earned his M.D. from Stanford University and his Bachelor of Science from Yale University, graduating summa cum laude in Molecular Biophysics and Biochemistry.

Jennifer Martin joined FLS in 2015 and has deep experience across venture capital, private equity and hedge fund investment platforms. Her expertise spans accounting, financial reporting, and operational finance for complex fund structures. She began her career as an auditor at PwC, advising asset management clients on financial reporting, controls, and compliance matters, and later held senior finance leadership roles within the private fund industry, including serving as CFO of Red Mountain Capital Partners. Jennifer earned a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting from Western Washington University.

Additional promotions announced include:

Dan Ontiveros, J.D., promoted to Chief Compliance Officer

promoted to Chief Compliance Officer Angel Martin, Ph.D., promoted to Vice President

promoted to Vice President Kiah Williams, M.D., promoted to Vice President

promoted to Vice President Xinghuo Li, Ph.D., promoted to Senior Associate

promoted to Senior Associate Shu Yeung, MBA, promoted to Vice President, Human Resources

promoted to Vice President, Human Resources Chris Wyckoff promoted to Director of Finance

promoted to Director of Finance Nolan Nunez promoted to Controller, Venture Funds

promoted to Controller, Venture Funds Stacy Clark promoted to Director, Firm Administration

promoted to Director, Firm Administration Wendy Cihak promoted to Investor Relations Coordinator and Executive Assistant

About Frazier Life Sciences

Frazier Life Sciences (FLS) invests globally in private and publicly traded companies that discover, develop, and commercialize innovative biopharmaceuticals. Since 2016, the firm has raised over $5.3 billion including venture funds focusing on company creation and private companies and long-only public funds focused on small and mid-cap public companies. Since 2010, FLS portfolio companies have achieved 76 FDA-approved therapeutics and completed more than 60 IPOs or strategic acquisitions.

FLS is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, with offices in San Diego, Seattle and Boston.

For more information about FLS, please visit frazierls.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Frazier Life Sciences

Investor Relations

ir@frazierls.com