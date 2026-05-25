FibroBiologics Presents Preclinical Data Demonstrating Durable Immunomodulation in Psoriasis at the Society for Investigative Dermatology 2026 Annual Meeting

In animal studies, human dermal fibroblast spheroids reduce disease severity, prevent relapse, and suppress key inflammatory pathways associated with chronic psoriatic disease

HOUSTON, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroBiologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBLG) (“FibroBiologics”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 270+ patents issued and pending with a focus on the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, today announced preclinical data from its CYPS317 program for psoriasis presented at the Society for Investigative Dermatology 2026 Annual Meeting, held May 13-15, 2026, in Chicago, Illinois. A link to the poster can be found here.

Psoriasis is a chronic inflammatory skin disease driven by dysregulated innate and adaptive immunity, with the IL-23/Th17 axis playing a central role in sustaining disease activity. In an imiquimod-induced psoriasis mouse model, both HDF spheroids and single-cell HDF preparations reduced disease severity; however, spheroids provided a more favorable systemic safety profile by avoiding the innate immune activation observed with single-cell delivery, an important distinction for a cell-based therapy intended for systemic administration.

In a chronic-relapsing psoriasis model, booster dosing of HDF spheroids sustained therapeutic efficacy and prevented splenomegaly, a marker of systemic immune burden. Additionally, CYPS317 demonstrated significant reductions in PASI scores, normalization of monocyte-to-lymphocyte ratios, and reduced splenic immune cell accumulation. Histological analyses confirmed that spheroid-treated animals were protected against epidermal thickening and immune cell infiltration, two hallmarks of active psoriatic disease. Cytokine profiling across disease stages demonstrated that single and multiple doses of HDF spheroids differentially regulated key inflammatory mediators, consistent with targeted immunomodulation rather than broad immune suppression.

“Our preclinical data reinforce the significant potential of a cell-based therapeutic for psoriasis and the importance of targeted immune modulation,” said Hamid Khoja, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of FibroBiologics. “Our fibroblast spheroid-based therapeutics have demonstrated durable immunomodulation across several chronic disease models. We believe these findings meaningfully strengthen the foundation for CYPS317 as a differentiated therapeutic approach for patients living with psoriasis.”

For more information, please visit FibroBiologics' website, email FibroBiologics at info@fibrobiologics.com or follow FibroBiologics on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook or X.

About FibroBiologics

Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of treatments and seeking potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 270+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including wound healing, multiple sclerosis, disc degeneration, psoriasis, orthopedics, human longevity, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy and tissue regeneration.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the significant potential of a cell-based therapeutic for psoriasis, the potential of FibroBiologics’ novel fibroblast technology, and the potential indications for FibroBiologics’ programs. These forward-looking statements are based on FibroBiologics’ management’s current expectations, estimates, projections, and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. When used in this communication, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside FibroBiologics’ management’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including those set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in FibroBiologics’ annual, quarterly and current reports (i.e., Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K) as filed or furnished with the SEC and any subsequent public filings. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors include, but are not limited to: (a) risks related to FibroBiologics’ liquidity and its ability to maintain capital resources sufficient to conduct its business; (b) expectations regarding the initiation, progress and expected results of FibroBiologics’ R&D efforts and preclinical studies; and (c) the unpredictable relationship between R&D and preclinical results and clinical study results. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and FibroBiologics assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. FibroBiologics gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

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