Fesarius Therapeutics to Showcase DermiSphere™ hDRT at Plastic Surgery The Meeting 2026

Company to host scientific symposium featuring leading surgeons and participate in ASPS Ventures roundtable as the fund's inaugural investment

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FesariusTherapeutics, a commercial-stage medical technology company reimagining dermal repair, today announced its participation in Plastic Surgery The Meeting ("PSTM") 2026, taking place October 15–18 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas.

Fesarius will showcase DermiSphere™ hDRT, the first and only dual-density collagen hydrogel dermal regeneration template that creates a dual-density scaffold designed to support tissue integration, rapid vascularization and new tissue formation. Attendees can learn more by visiting the Fesarius team at booth #1920 and by attending the following events:

Scientific Symposium: From Benchtop to Bedside - Advancing Dermal Regeneration with Hydrogel Technology

Saturday, October 17, 2026 | 3:30–4:30 p.m. CDT



Where: CC, Innovation Theater B, Exhibit Hall DE

A scientific symposium examining the foundational science and clinical application of DermiSphere™ hDRT. The program will explore the technology's dual-density microarchitecture, designed to support tissue integration, rapid vascularization, and new tissue formation, alongside recently published clinical data and emerging surgeon experience across complex wound and reconstructive applications.

Featuring:

Jason Spector, MD , — Speaker and Moderator: Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Fesarius Therapeutics and Chief, Division of Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery at Weill Cornell Medicine.

Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Fesarius Therapeutics and Chief, Division of Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery at Weill Cornell Medicine. Brendan MacKay, MD , —Speaker: Associate Professor of Orthopedic Surgery and UMC Director of Hand and Microvascular Surgery at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.

ASPS Ventures Expert Panel & Happy Hour: Connecting Plastic Surgery, Innovation and Investment

Saturday, October 17, 2026 | 6:30–8:00 p.m. CDT



WHERE: Hilton Hotel, Houston | Ballroom of Americas C

An Expert Panel & Happy Hour featuring Fesarius President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Roueche and hosted by ASPS Ventures, a medtech venture fund bringing together plastic surgeons, innovation and investment to advance technologies addressing unmet clinical needs.

Meet Fesarius at Booth #1920

For more information, visit www.fesariustherapeutics.com.

About Fesarius Therapeutics

Fesarius Therapeutics is a commercial-stage medical technology company reimagining dermal repair through innovations in biomaterials. Its flagship product, DermiSphere™ hDRT, is the first and only dual-density collagen hydrogel dermal regeneration template, designed to support the body's natural healing process. Developed from technology discovered by plastic surgeon Jason Spector, MD at Weill Cornell Medicine, DermiSphere™ hDRT combines a collagen hydrogel with denser collagen microspheres to support dermal tissue regeneration.

For more information, visit www.fesariustherapeutics.com.

Media Contact



Jennifer Hanley



347-819-0402

DermiSphere Sales Contact



Tim O'Brien



630-253-5056

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SOURCE FesariusTherapeutics, Inc