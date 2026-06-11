SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Fennec Announces Results of Annual Meeting - June 10, 2026

June 11, 2026 | 
1 min read

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ:FENC) (TSX:FRX) today announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated April 28, 2026 were elected as directors of the Company at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held online on June 10, 2025.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Name of NomineeVotes For% Votes ForVotes Withheld% Votes Withheld
Dr. Khalid Islam13,858,13197.84%304,7602.15%
Mr. Chris A. Rallis13,808,79297.49%354,0992.50%
Mr. Marco Brughera13,807,50197.49%355,3902.50%
Dr. Jodi Cook13,259,89493.62%902,9976.37%
Mr. Jeff Hackman13,495,30995.28%667,5824.71%


Shareholders voted 99.64% in favor of appointing Haskell & White LLP as auditors and authorizing the directors to fix the auditor remuneration, 85.50% in favor of the compensation paid to the Company’s named executive officers, and 91.27% (88.01% after subtracting shares held by insiders eligible to participate in the Company’s 2020 Equity Incentive Plan) in favor of certain amendment to the Company’s 2020 Equity Incentive Plan.

The Company has relied on the exemption set forth in Section 602.1 of the TSX Company Manual, which provides that the TSX will not apply its standards to certain transactions involving eligible interlisted issuers on a recognized exchange, such as Nasdaq, in the approval of the amendments to its 2020 Equity Incentive Plan.

For further information, please contact:

Robert Andrade
Chief Financial Officer
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Tel: 919-246-5299


North Carolina Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Podcast
Lilly tees off with Novo at ADA, GSK’s $10.6B deal, FDA reform continues in Makary’s absence
June 10, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Jef Akst
Isometric Business people pushing cubes. Winner easily moving the cube. Winning strategy, efficiency, innovation in business concept
Diabetes
ADA: Lilly bests Novo again, takes GLP-1 pill Foundayo to FDA for diabetes approval
June 9, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Lagging behind competitors, businessmen stand behind competitors on the race track
Obesity
ADA: Boehringer leans on fat mass benefits as obesity bet delivers ‘less competitive’ weight reduction
June 8, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
illustration of people racing along arrows
Obesity
ADA: Metsera asset data support Pfizer’s ‘entry point’ into obesity market
June 8, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac