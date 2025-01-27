Feinstein Institutes’ Christina Brennan named Chair of Association of Clinical Research Professionals Board of Trustees

MANHASSET, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Recognized for her dedication to leading innovative, equitable and clinically meaningful clinical research throughout her career, Christina Brennan, MD, MBA, FACRP, senior vice president of clinical research at The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research at Northwell Health, has been elected by members of the Association of Clinical Research Professionals (ACRP) to serve as Chair of its Board of Trustees. In this role, she will help promote professional development and research certification for its 17,000 national members.









ACRP is a nonprofit organization based in Washington, D.C., that supports clinical research professionals and offers tools for its members through eLearning to develop skills and improve operations. Dr. Brennan joined the ACRP 20 years ago and, over the past 11 years, has served as president of the local New York Metropolitan Chapter. Five years ago, she served two terms on the Board of Trustees before her election as Chair. Dr. Brennan also recently became an ACRP Fellow, a mark of distinction through which individuals are recognized for their significant contributions to the clinical research industry and the association. She is also on the Steering Committee for Clinical Trial Transformation Initiative (CTTI) with Duke University and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“Clinical research is the critical bridge between bench science and bringing powerful new treatments to patients in need, and it is our role to make sure that science is conducted fairly and efficiently,” said Dr. Brennan. “This leadership role offers exciting opportunities to help shape and advance clinical research and innovation, and I am deeply committed to contributing to the continued success of ACRP.”

At Northwell Health, New York’s largest health system, Dr. Brennan leads a team of clinical research professionals responsible for coordinating 2,000 active clinical trials, 500 clinical trial investigators, 400 clinical research coordinators and more than 14 hospitals and 65+ Northwell ambulatory sites active in clinical research.

Dr. Brennan has a particular interest in the state of Women’s Health Research, to achieve a path of equitable outcomes. She is currently working on surveys to begin dissemination and implementation of research findings. It’s crucial to ensure that research findings are translated into clinical practice and public health interventions that will improve women’s health.

“Dr. Brennan is a leader in clinical research who drives innovation,” said Kevin J. Tracey, MD, president and CEO of the Feinstein Institutes and Karches Family Distinguished Chair in Medical Research. “Her appointment as Chair of the ACRP Board of Trustees is a testament to her expertise and dedication to the fields of science and medicine.”

Dr. Brennan has authored numerous textbook chapters and co-authored over 25 manuscripts and abstracts. She is an adjunct professor at Yeshiva University and CUNY York, where she teaches clinical trials and research management courses for Master of Science degree programs. She also serves on the oncology advisory board with the Society for Clinical Research Sites and is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

In 2023, Dr. Brennan received the Clinical Trial Europe’s Christine Pierre Clinical Trials Lifetime Achievement Award for her dedication to leading innovative, equitable and clinically meaningful clinical trials throughout her career. Dr. Brennan will be speaking on compensating physicians for clinical research with adherence to ethical and regulatory standards at the Clinical Research Billing Compliance Summit on February 24-26, 2025 in Florida.

