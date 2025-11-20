SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

FDA Pilots Faster Clarifications to Meeting Minutes

November 20, 2025 | 
1 min read

Silver Spring, Md., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today announced a pilot program designed to streamline communications with sponsors following formal meetings. Through the program, sponsors are given a “Meeting Minute Clarification Opportunity” which gives them the opportunity to obtain a quick clarification of a response from a single discipline.

“In this industry, time is a precious commodity. Numerous drug developers have told me that a quick touchpoint or clarification opportunity with the FDA team could spare them months of guesswork,” said FDA Commissioner Marty Makary, M.D., M.P.H. “Our goal is to give sponsors prompt, clear feedback so they can focus on what they do best: delivering more cures and innovative treatments to the American people.” 

Specifically, sponsors will be able to submit a question via email and agency staff will aim to respond within three business days by email. Since the pilot launched in October, the agency has provided several helpful clarifications to sponsors following receipt of FDA meeting minutes. 

The program is being piloted by the FDA’s Office of New Drugs and is part of the agency’s broader initiative to streamline the drug development process and improve agency interactions with sponsors. The agency intends to expand these practices across FDA centers.  

Contact Info

U.S. Food and Drug Administration
FDAPressAlerts@fda.hhs.gov
+1 202-690-6343


Maryland Events Regulatory
Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Podcast
Billions More in M&A, Another Bidding War and More FDA Drama
November 19, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Courtesy of Sarepta Therapeutics
Regulatory
FDA Imposes Boxed Warning, Narrows Patient Pool for Sarepta’s Duchenne Gene Therapy Elevidys
November 17, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary delivers remarks after President Donald Trump made an announcement on drug pricing, Tuesday, September 30, 2025, in the Oval Office. (Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)
Government
Signs of Frustration Build Between Kennedy and FDA Commissioner Makary
November 17, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
A contemporary artistic collage featuring a hand holding a trophy. The concept of victory and achievement.
Regulatory
Pressure On, Purpose Questioned as Second Round of FDA Priority Review Vouchers Revealed
November 17, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie