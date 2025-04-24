Faron Announces Acceptance of Bexmarilimab Phase II Data for Oral Presentation at ASCO 2025

Data from the BEXMAB study marks a significant milestone for next-generation cancer immunotherapies

Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AIM:FARN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel immunotherapies, announces that new Phase II data from its ongoing BEXMAB study evaluating bexmarilimab in high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (HR-MDS) will be presented as a part of a Rapid Oral Abstract Session at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place from 30 May to 3 June 2025, in Chicago, Illinois, USA.

The abstract, selected for oral communication, highlights the efficacy and tolerability of bexmarilimab , Faron's novel humanized anti-Clever-1 antibody, with no dose-limiting toxicities during dose escalation, when used in combination with standard-of-care, azacitidine, treatment in patients with both treatment naïve (frontline) and relapsed/refractory (r/r) HR MDS patients.

"We are thrilled to see bexmarilimab's potential continuing to translate into clinical benefit for patients with this challenging hematologic malignancy," said Dr. Petri Bono, Chief Medical Officer of Faron Pharmaceuticals. "The Phase II results build on our understanding of Clever-1 biology and bexmarilimab's mode of action, and we believe this novel immunotherapy could offer a meaningful new treatment pathway for patients. The acceptance of our results for an oral presentation also represents an important company milestone, as it reflects the scientific interest we have generated, as recognized by the largest global oncology community - ASCO "

Faron's presence at ASCO 2025 reinforces the Company's commitment to advancing science-driven novel immunotherapy solutions and to addressing unmet medical needs in oncology.

The details of the oral presentation are as follows:

Presentation title Efficacy of macrophage checkpoint Clever-1 inhibition with bexmarilimab plus azacitidine in myelodysplastic syndrome: Results from the ph1/2 BEXMAB study. Session type and title Rapid Oral Abstract - Hematologic Malignancies - Leukemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and Allotransplant Session date 30 May 2025 Time 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM CDT Abstract no 6513 Presenter Dr. Naval Daver, MD | Department of Leukemia, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

About BEXMAB

The BEXMAB study is an open-label Phase I/II clinical trial investigating bexmarilimab in combination with standard of care (SoC) in the aggressive hematological malignancies of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). The primary objective is to determine the safety and tolerability of bexmarilimab in combination with SoC (azacitidine) treatment. Directly targeting Clever-1 could limit the replication capacity of cancer cells, increase antigen presentation, ignite an immune response, and allow current treatments to be more effective. Clever-1 is highly expressed in both AML and MDS and associated with therapy resistance, limited T cell activation and poor outcomes.

About bexmarilimab

Bexmarilimab is Faron's wholly owned, investigational immunotherapy designed to overcome resistance to existing treatments and optimize clinical outcomes, by targeting myeloid cell function and igniting the immune system. Bexmarilimab binds to Clever-1, an immunosuppressive receptor found on macrophages leading to tumor growth and metastases (i.e. helps cancer evade the immune system). By targeting the Clever-1 receptor on macrophages, bexmarilimab alters the tumor microenvironment, reprogramming macrophages from an immunosuppressive (M2) state to an immunostimulatory (M1) one, upregulating interferon production and priming the immune system to attack tumors and sensitizing cancer cells to standard of care.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Faron (AIM: FARN, First North: FARON) is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on tackling cancers via novel immunotherapies. Its mission is to bring the promise of immunotherapy to a broader population by uncovering novel ways to control and harness the power of the immune system. The Company's lead asset is bexmarilimab , a novel anti-Clever-1 humanized antibody, with the potential to remove immunosuppression of cancers through reprogramming myeloid cell function. Bexmarilimab is being investigated in Phase I/II clinical trials as a potential therapy for patients with hematological cancers in combination with other standard treatments. Further information is available at www.faron.com .

