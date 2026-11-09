Faeth to Report PIK-201 Phase 2 Data and Host Virtual Event on November 9, 2026

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Faeth Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FTH), a clinical- stage biotechnology company developing multi-node therapies for cancer patients, including its lead program PIKTOR, today announced that it will host a virtual event on Monday, November 9 at 8:00 AM ET to discuss topline results from its Phase 2 PIK-201 trial exploring PIKTOR in advanced endometrial cancer. To register, click here.

The event will feature key opinion leader and PIK-201 principal investigator David Starks, MD, MPH (Gynecologic Oncologist, Avera Cancer Institute), who will join company management to provide clinical perspectives on the unmet need and evolving treatment landscape in advanced endometrial cancer.

A live question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentations.

About PIKTOR

PIKTOR is an investigational, proprietary, all-oral combination of serabelisib, a selective PI3K-alpha inhibitor, and sapanisertib, an mTORC1/mTORC2 inhibitor, designed to inhibit multiple nodes of the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway, also known as the PAM pathway. This multi-node approach is designed to address the signaling feedback reactivation and treatment-emergent resistance mutations that may limit the efficacy of single-node PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway inhibitors. According to published literature, the PAM pathway is dysregulated in up to 50% of all solid tumors, making it one of the most prevalent therapeutic targets in oncology.

PIKTOR is being evaluated in a Phase 2 trial in second-line advanced endometrial cancer (Study FTH-PIK-201). PIKTOR is also being evaluated in a Phase 1b/2 trial in HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer (Study FTH-PIK-101), in which the first patient was dosed in April 2026 and interim data is anticipated in 2027.

About Faeth Therapeutics

Faeth Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTH) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on improving outcomes for cancer patients through multi-node inhibition of critical oncogenic pathways. The Company’s lead program is PIKTOR, an investigational all-oral combination of serabelisib and sapanisertib in development for endometrial and breast cancer. Faeth was co-founded in 2019 by Anand Parikh and Oliver Maddocks, Ph.D., together with scientific founders Lewis Cantley, Ph.D., the discoverer of the PI3K pathway; Siddhartha Mukherjee, M.D., D.Phil.; Karen Vousden, Ph.D.; Scott Lowe, Ph.D.; and Greg Hannon, Ph.D. The Company intends to use its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. For more information, please visit www.faeththerapeutics.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “estimate,” “potential,” “target,” “on track” and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company’s expectations regarding its pipeline and development plans, including the Phase 2 trial of PIKTOR in advanced endometrial cancer and the anticipated timing of topline data, and the Phase 1b/2 trial of PIKTOR in HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer and the anticipated timing of interim data; and the potential therapeutic benefits, tolerability profile and differentiation of PIKTOR.

Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks related to clinical development and the conduct, timing and results of clinical trials, including the timing of reporting topline and interim data; the risk that results from preclinical studies, including comparisons with other product candidates or approved products, earlier clinical trials, modeling or other exploratory analyses may not be predictive of results in ongoing or future clinical trials; risks related to reliance on third parties for the supply of investigational agents used in combination studies; the Company’s cash position and anticipated cash runway; the Company’s need for additional financing; its limited operating history and history of operating losses; risks related to the integration of Faeth; the Company’s ability to satisfy applicable Nasdaq listing requirements and to maintain the listing of its common stock; and the other risks and uncertainties described under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Summary of Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 30, 2026, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 3, 2026, and its definitive proxy statement filed with the SEC on April 27, 2026, as well as in the Company’s subsequent filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

Matthew Biegler, SVP, Investor Relations

matt@faeththerapeutics.com

Media Contact:

Patrick Schmidt, Consort Partners

faeththerapeutics@consortpartners.com