Expanding Innovations to Showcase Cutting-Edge Expandable Cage Technology at Spine Summit 2025

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanding Innovations™ (EI), an emerging leader in expandable implant technology for spine surgery, is proud to announce its participation in the 2025 AANS/CNS Joint Section Spine Summit in Tampa, FL, from February 20-23. Attendees are invited to visit the Expanding Innovations booth to discover how X-PAC® Expandable Interbody Technology raises the bar in one of the Spine Industry’s fastest-growing product segments.

Why Visit Expanding Innovations at Spine Summit 2025?

Discover the Clinical Benefits of EI’s Non-Screw Based Expandable Cages

Learn how EI’s X-PAC technology.

Mitigates post-op cage collapse experienced by many competitive devices. Provides exceptional tactile feedback and expansion driver optionality to address varying patient bone quality and minimize vertebral body subsidence. Optimizes disc height restoration, attainment of lordosis, and segmental decompression. Maximizes internal architecture to increase graft volume and simplify post-packing of cage.



Learn more about the Engineering & Biomechanics Behind Expandable Cages

Go deep with the Expanding Innovations team and our new interactive touchscreen display to fully appreciate the design rationale and engineering expertise behind X-PAC. Walk away with a complete understanding of what is at the heart of EI’s Non-Screw Based Expandable Platform and how it compares with other industry expandable designs.

Inquire About Employment Opportunities and the Exciting Pipeline at EI

2024 was a transformational year for Expanding Innovations. EI is a rapidly growing organization that more than doubled in size over the past 12 months. Please stop by to inquire about existing employment and distribution opportunities while learning more about our exciting product development pipeline.

About Expanding Innovations

Expanding Innovations™ is an emerging medical device leader in expandable implant technology for spine surgery. Committed to solving the most formidable clinical problems faced by today’s spine surgeons, EI recognized the need to develop a next-generation expandable interbody cage platform that would mitigate the incidence of post-op cage collapse and vertebral body subsidence. Rising to the challenge, EI developed a revolutionary, NON-SCREW-based expandable cage that surgeons and patients can count on. X-PAC® Expandable Interbody Cages replace the traditional inner implant drive screw with a powerful, continuous lifting mechanism. This patented lifting mechanism provides exceptional tactile feedback to the surgeon throughout implant expansion and robust locking of the implant upon completion of expansion. With over 13,000 cages implanted, surgeon adoption and trust in X-PAC Expandable Interbody Cage technology continues to grow across the United States. Expanding Innovations continues to innovate with significant technology advancements and planned expansion of its X-PAC Portfolio in 2026.

For more information about Expanding Innovations and our participation in the event, please visit ExpandingInnovations.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

