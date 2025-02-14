SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Exelixis to Participate in the Citi 2025 Virtual Oncology Leadership Summit

February 14, 2025 | 
1 min read

-- Presentation to be webcast on www.exelixis.com --

ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exelixis, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXEL) today announced that company management will participate in a fireside chat at the Citi 2025 Virtual Oncology Leadership Summit on Wednesday, February 19 at 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT.


To access the webcast link, log onto www.exelixis.com and proceed to the Event Calendar page under the Investors & News heading. A replay will also be available at the same location for at least 30 days.

About Exelixis

Exelixis is a globally ambitious oncology company innovating next-generation medicines and regimens at the forefront of cancer care. Powered by drug discovery and development excellence, we are rapidly evolving our product portfolio to target an expanding range of tumor types and indications with our clinically differentiated pipeline of small molecules, antibody-drug conjugates and other biotherapeutics. This comprehensive approach harnesses decades of robust investment in our science and partnerships to advance our investigational programs and extend the impact of our flagship commercial product, CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib). Exelixis is driven by a bold scientific pursuit to create transformational treatments that give more patients hope for the future. For information about the company and its mission to help cancer patients recover stronger and live longer, visit www.exelixis.com, follow @ExelixisInc on X (Twitter), like Exelixis, Inc. on Facebook and follow Exelixis on LinkedIn.

Exelixis, the Exelixis logo and CABOMETYX are registered U.S. trademarks.

Contacts

Varant Shirvanian
Director, Investor Relations
Exelixis, Inc.
650-837-7917
vshirvanian@exelixis.com

Media Contact:
Hal Mackins
For Exelixis, Inc.
415-994-0040
hal@torchcommunications.com

