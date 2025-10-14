EVOQ Therapeutics Awarded $2 Million NIH Grant to Advance Therapies to Treat Celiac Disease - An Autoimmune Disease Impacting 2.4 Million Americans

ANN ARBOR, Mich. and CHICAGO, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EVOQ Therapeutics, Inc. (EVOQ) a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the treatment of autoimmune diseases, announced today the receipt of a $2 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to advance novel therapies for celiac disease.

The NIH award represents a significant endorsement of EVOQ's groundbreaking approach to harnessing the power of the immune system to treat and prevent autoimmune diseases.

"We are thrilled to receive this NIH grant, which underscores the potential of our NanoDisc technology to transform the immunotherapy landscape," said Dr. Weston Daniel, Chief Development Officer of EVOQ Therapeutics. " This grant will enable us to accelerate development of a potential breakthrough therapy for this challenging autoimmune disease affecting 2.4 million Americans.

The NanoDisc technology leverages a proprietary platform that reduces the body's aberrant immune response underlying autoimmunity, offering a novel and highly effective method of reeducating the immune system's T regulatory cells (Tregs) via subcutaneous administration. This approach is designed to address unmet medical needs across a range of diseases by precisely reducing specific immune responses underlying autoimmunity.

"EVOQ Therapeutics remains committed to pushing the boundaries of immunotherapy innovation, and this NIH grant marks another important step forward in the company's mission to deliver desperately needed treatments to patients worldwide. It is particularly exciting to be awarded a grant for a technology that helps to cure autoimmune disease by inducing regulatory T cells, which were the subject of this year's Nobel Prize for Physiology and Medicine." said Dr. David Giljohann, CEO of EVOQ Therapeutics.

In addition to celiac disease, EVOQ is developing therapies to treat type 1 diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus and a host of other chronic autoimmune diseases. These programs leverage EVOQ's NanoDisc platform to precisely target the immune dysregulation underlying each disease.

About Celiac disease



Celiac disease is an autoimmune disease triggered by consuming gluten and results in damage to the small intestine. This intestinal damage causes symptoms such as diarrhea, fatigue, weight loss, bloating or anemia. It also can lead to serious complications if it is not managed or treated. In children, malabsorption can affect growth and development in addition to gastrointestinal symptoms. There are no approved therapies for celiac disease. The only option currently available is to follow a strict gluten-free diet. 1 in 133 Americans, or about 1% of the population, is affected.

About EVOQ Therapeutics



EVOQ Therapeutics is advancing a pipeline of disease-specific immune modulators to treat patients afflicted with autoimmune diseases. EVOQ's technology platform utilizes a proprietary NanoDisc that has been optimized to deliver antigens to restore immune tolerance. EVOQ Therapeutics was launched with the assistance of Innovation Partnerships at the University of Michigan.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evoq-therapeutics-awarded-2-million-nih-grant-to-advance-therapies-to-treat-celiac-disease--an-autoimmune-disease-impacting-2-4-million-americans-302582807.html

SOURCE EVOQ Therapeutics, Inc.