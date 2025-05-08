Eurofins Viracor Revolutionizes Respiratory Diagnostics with New BAL Specimen Type for NeXGen® Fungal / AFB NGS Assay

LENEXA, Kan., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurofins Viracor, a leading specialty diagnostics laboratory, is proud to announce a groundbreaking advancement in respiratory infection diagnostics with the launch of a new bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL) specimen type for its NeXGen® Fungal / Acid Fast Bacteria Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) assay.

Traditional methods for diagnosing these infections, such as cultures, are often time-consuming and may miss atypical or slow-growing species. The NeXGen® Fungal / AFB NGS assay overcomes these limitations by utilizing the power of Next Generation Sequencing to analyze DNA, enabling precise identification of over 600 fungal and AFB species directly from BAL samples.

Key benefits of the NeXGen® Fungal / AFB NGS assay with BAL specimens include:

Identification of a wide range of fungal and AFB pathogens, including rare or atypical species.

Significantly faster turnaround time compared to traditional cultures for these slow growing and difficult to identify pathogens.

Potential for earlier initiation of appropriate therapy, reducing morbidity and mortality.

Eurofins Viracor's commitment to innovation in infectious disease diagnostics is exemplified by this advancement.

For more information about the NeXGen® Fungal / AFB NGS assay and its application with BAL specimens, please visit https://www.eurofins-viracor.com/test-menu/33356-nexgen-fungal-afb-next-generation-sequencing-ngs-assay/ or contact Client Services at (800) 305-5198.

About Eurofins Viracor

With over 40 years of diagnostic expertise in infectious disease, immunology and allergy testing for immunocompromised and critical patients, Eurofins Viracor is passionate about delivering accurate, timely and actionable results, never losing sight of the connection between the testing it performs and the patients it serves.

Eurofins Viracor is a subsidiary of Eurofins Scientific (EUFI.PA), a global leader in bio-analytical testing, and one of the world leaders in genomic services. For more information, please visit eurofins.com and eurofins-viracor.com

