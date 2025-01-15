Eterna Therapeutics Announces Positive Preclinical Study Results on Lead Product ERNA-101 in Ovarian Cancer

New data from proof-of-concept study provides roadmap for treatment of ovarian cancer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eterna Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ERNA), a leader in cell therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, today announced positive results from a preclinical study on the company’s lead cell therapy product, ERNA-101, which is designed to activate and regulate the immune system’s response to recognize and attack ovarian cancer cells.

This successful proof-of-concept study demonstrated massive T cell infiltration after only one dose of ERNA-101, reduced tumor burden, and extended survival in mice with ovarian cancer.

“We are thrilled by the positive results, which represent a significant milestone for ERNA-101 and Eterna Therapeutics,” said Sanjeev Luther, CEO of Eterna Therapeutics. “We believe that this impressive data underscores the potential of our innovative cell therapy to transform the treatment landscape for solid tumors – especially ovarian cancer. This collaboration with MD Anderson is an important step forward, and we are excited to continue working with this leading institution to further explore ERNA-101’s ability to enhance immune responses and improve outcomes for cancer patients.”

By successfully turning the “cold” tumor into “hot” – transforming the tumor microenvironment from having low immune activity to an active immune environment – ERNA-101 may not only lead to improved therapeutic outcomes as a monotherapy but is also anticipated to significantly enhance the efficacy of CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies in the future.

ERNA-101 is a cell therapy that utilizes induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) to create induced allogenic mesenchymal stem cells (iMSCs) that secrete interleukins IL-7 and IL-15. These cytokines enhance the immune system’s response against tumors, improving immune cell infiltration and activation. ERNA-101 capitalizes on the intrinsic tumor-homing and infiltration ability of MSCs to slip through the tumor’s defenses and to deliver potent pro-inflammatory factors directly to the tumor microenvironment, limiting systemic exposure and potential toxicity while unleashing potent anti-cancer immune responses, including enhancement of T cell anti-tumor activity.

In this study, led by Michael Andreeff, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Medicine, Department of Leukemia, Division of Cancer Medicine at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center , researchers developed an ovarian tumor model by injecting ID8 cells intraperitoneally into mice. After the detection of positive tumor engraftment, the mice were treated with ERNA-101 and compared with control groups injected with phosphate-buffered saline (PBS) or green fluorescent protein (GFP)-expressing MSCs.

ERNA-101 cells were detected in the tumor after 42 days. Relative to the control groups, the ERNA-101 group exhibited substantially higher T cell infiltration and reduced tumor size. Additionally, mice with ovarian cancer treated with ERNA-101 exhibited significant survival advantage, compared to control groups. Regarding the safety of the therapy, body weight distribution showed no significant difference between the ERNA-101 and control groups. Additional research is forthcoming.

About Eterna Therapeutics

Eterna Therapeutics is a publicly traded, preclinical-stage company focused on developing highly innovative, effective, safe off-the-shelf synthetic iMSC therapies. Eterna’s lead product ERNA-101 is an allogeneic pro-inflammatory cytokine (IL-7/IL-15)-secreting iMSC. ERNA-101 capitalizes on the intrinsic tumor-homing and infiltration ability of MSCs to slip through the tumor’s defenses and to deliver potent pro-inflammatory factors directly to the tumor microenvironment (TME), limiting systemic exposure and potential toxicity while unleashing potent anti-cancer immune responses including enhancement of T-cell anti-tumor activity. The company’s initial focus is to develop ERNA-101 in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC). The company is also investigating ERNA-102, anti-inflammatory cytokine (IL-10)-secreting iMSCs in inflammatory/auto-immune disorders like rheumatoid arthritis. The company is actively seeking strategic partnerships to co-develop or out-license therapeutic assets and engage with potential collaborators to expand developmental opportunities. For more information, please visit https://www.eternatx.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, in some cases, can be identified by terms such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “design,” “intend,” “expect,” “could,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “would,” “contemplate,” “project,” “target,” “objective,” or the negative version of these words and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Eterna’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to: progress and possible outcomes of the Company’s lead research project, ERNA-101, and future research projects. Forward-looking statements are based upon Eterna’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. For a detailed description of Eterna’s risks and uncertainties, you are encouraged to review its documents filed with the SEC including its recent filings on Form 8-K, Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Eterna does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof, except as required by applicable law.

Media & Investor Relations Contact