ESYA Labs Partners with Alamar Biosciences to Advance Biomarker Detection and Diagnostics for Neurological Diseases

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ESYA Labs, a global leader in lysosomal biology and biomarker discovery for neurodegenerative diseases, has announced a transformative partnership with Alamar Biosciences, a pioneer in ultra-sensitive immunoassay technologies. By merging their respective strengths, the collaboration aims to revolutionise the detection and quantification of biomarkers for neurological and inflammatory diseases, using Alamar’s NULISA™ platform and ARGO™ HT System. These advanced technologies will be made available through ESYA’s cutting-edge laboratory in Dallas, Texas.





ESYA Labs will be a certified service provider for Alamar, delivering tailored assay solutions to support pharmaceutical companies in developing therapeutics for a broad range of neurological, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative conditions. These include Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, FTD, ALS, and other disorders affecting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

By combining ESYA’s advanced lysosomal biology insights and machine learning-driven diagnostics with Alamar’s ultra-sensitive immunoassay technology, the collaboration will enable the creation of robust, targeted solutions to support the next generation of precision medicine.

Dhivya Venkat, CEO of ESYA Labs, commented: “Our partnership with Alamar marks a milestone in our mission to redefine precision diagnostics. By integrating ESYA’s cutting-edge platforms with Alamar’s innovative assay systems, we’re poised to deliver transformative tools for addressing the challenges of neurodegenerative diseases.”

Yuling Luo, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Alamar Biosciences, remarked: “We are thrilled to partner with ESYA labs. The integration of Alamar’s novel NULISA biomarker assays into their multi-omics platform will advance the field of testing for neurodegeneration diseases.”

The collaboration capitalises on ESYA’s expertise in multi-omics and computational analytics alongside Alamar’s revolutionary immunoassay capabilities, setting a new standard for assessing neurological conditions.

About ESYA Labs

ESYA Labs leads the field of molecular brain health monitoring through pioneering DNA nanotechnology and neuro multi-omics platforms, offering actionable insights into diseases like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s. Co-founded by entrepreneur Dhivya Venkat, the company builds on co-founder Professor Yamuna Krishnan’s groundbreaking research at the University of Chicago, fostering impactful collaborations with pharmaceutical leaders to advance both diagnostics and therapeutics.

About Alamar

Alamar Biosciences is a privately held life sciences company with a mission to power precision proteomics to enable the earliest detection of disease. The company’s proprietary NULISA Platform along with the ARGO™ HT System work seamlessly with the latest advances in genomics to achieve single digit attomolar detection sensitivity, greatly surpassing the most sensitive protein detection technology on the market today. For more information, please visit alamarbio.com.

