Press Releases

Equillium to Participate in the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025

September 1, 2025 
LA JOLLA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AhRModulation--Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a biotechnology innovator developing novel therapies to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025 on Friday, September 5, 2025 at 7:55am ET.



Members of the Equillium management team will be available to participate in meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the presentation on the Events & Presentations page, located under the Investor Relations section on equilliumbio.com. An archived replay of both presentations will be available for 90 days.

About Equillium

Equillium is a biotechnology innovator developing novel therapies to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The company’s lead therapeutic candidate is EQ504, a potent and selective aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AhR) modulator with a multi-modal, non-immunosuppressive mechanism of action designed to be complementary to other anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory agents. EQ504’s preclinical properties provide the potential for targeted, local delivery for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and pouchitis or inhaled formulations for the treatment of pulmonary diseases.

For more information, visit www.equilliumbio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", “could”, “continue”, "expect", "estimate", “may”, "plan", "outlook", “future” and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of Equillium’s control, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include: Equillium’s ability to execute its plans and strategies; risks related to performing clinical studies; and whether the results from clinical studies will validate and support the safety and efficacy of Equillium’s product candidates. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Equillium's filings and reports, which may be accessed for free by visiting the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov and on Equillium’s website under the heading “Investors.” Investors should take such risks into account and should not rely on forward-looking statements when making investment decisions. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Equillium undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.


Contacts

Corporate Contact
Investor Relations
858-240-1200
ir@equilliumbio.com

Southern California Events
Equillium, Inc.
